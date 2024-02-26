Semiconductor Gases Market Segmentation Sagas Stories of the Importance of Market Segmentation | Air Liquide S.A, American Gas Products (AGP)

The latest research report on “Semiconductor Gases Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Semiconductor Gases Market held a market value of USD 8,261.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 12,450.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected period.

Semiconductor gases are used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. The growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic and electrical industry is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry and escalating demand for semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing are also anticipated to fuel the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the market players, as many of the market players have had to adjust their production planning and operations as the pandemic shifted demands for major semiconductor end applications.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electrical and electronic industry

The core of all electronic devices is semiconductors. Almost all electronics processing involving gases takes place inside chambers or metal-walled reactors. Semiconductor gases are used in various processes of manufacturing electrical. For instance, argon or helium are used for deposition; fluorine, hydrogen chloride, chlorine, xenon, & argon are used for photolithography; carbon-based gases, fluorine, & halogen for etching; arsine, boron, & phosphine are used for doping; hydrogen, oxygen, & argon for annealing; and nitrogen trifluoride for chamber cleaning. Therefore, the rising usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic & electrical industry is expected to boost market growth.

Favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry

The growing semiconductor industry, especially in emerging economies, such as India is expected to boost market growth. According to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), in 2019, the semiconductor consumption in India was USD 21 billion. Also, in the Union Budget of India 2017-18, the Government of India increased the allocation for incentive schemes like the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and the Electronic Development Fund (EDF) to around USD 111 million. This fund was aimed at boosting the electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industry. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global Semiconductor gases market is segmented based on the product, process, and application.

By Product

• Bulk gases

o Nitrogen

o Oxygen

o Argon

o Helium

o Hydrogen

o Carbon dioxide

• Electronic Special Gases (ESGs)

o Chlorine

o Ammonia

o Silicon

o Others

The electronic special gases segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 60% owing to the high demand for these gases in the electronic as well as other sectors. The bulk gases segment is also expected to demonstrate significant growth over the forecast period.

By Process

• Chamber Cleaning

• Oxidation

• Deposition

• Etching

• Doping

• Others

The chamber cleaning segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to the high number of semiconductor gases used for the chamber cleaning process. The etching segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Application

• Semiconductor Type

• PCBs

• Displays

• Solar (PV)

• LED

• Others

The semiconductor type segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market. On the other hand, the solar (PV) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products Inc

American Gas Products (AGP)

Linde Group

Gruppo SIAD

Indiana Oxygen Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

Messer Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

REC Silicon ASA

Solvay SA

The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 76%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Air Liquide announced its strategy to build a renewable hydrogen production plant by electrolysis in Oberhausen, Germany. It is estimated to have a total capacity of 30 MW and its first phase is likely to be operational by early 2023 with 20 MW. With this, the company expanded its network in Germany.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global semiconductor gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of more than 70% in the global market owing to the large semiconductor industry in the region. Also, favorable government initiatives in the region are expected to contribute to market growth.

The North American market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of many end-users of semiconductor gases in the region. The European and Latin American markets are also expected to demonstrate significant growth during the projected period.

