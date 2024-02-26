Oleochemicals Market Strategic Segmentation Navigating the Journey to Identify and Target Your Audience | Aribhawana Utama, Pan Century Surfactants

The latest research report on “Oleochemicals Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Oleochemicals Market was valued at USD 25,815.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 39,849.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The volume of oleochemicals in the market was 18,969,803 tonnes in 2020.

Oleochemicals are a bunch of a range of fatty acid-containing compounds used for manufacturing paints, surfactants, detergents, soaps, lubricants, varnishes, pharmaceutical aids, and copolymers. The market is majorly driven by government regulations regarding the use of environmentally friendly products and the rising usage of oleochemicals in the cosmetic & pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products is also anticipated to drive market growth.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the oleochemicals market, due to the increase in demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants, for manufacturing of which oleochemicals are used. However, due to travel restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives regarding the use of environment friendly products

Rising awareness regarding the ill effects caused by the harmful chemical-based products on the environment, the government of various countries have initiated many movements and regulations to encourage the use of environment-friendly products. Since oleochemicals are derived from natural oils and fats, they are safe for the environment. The US Environmental Protection Agency introduced ecolabels and standards for greener products. These are marked on eco-friendly products so that consumers can identify them easily. Such initiatives are expected to boost the demand for environmentally friendly products, hence boosting the growth of the oleochemicals market.

Rising use in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry

Oleochemicals find application in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry, as they can be used as thickening agents, preservatives, and as emollients. Isopropyl myristate, a type of oleochemical is used as moisturizers in topical medicinal products and as a thickening agent or emollient in other pharmaceutical applications. In the cosmetic industry, oleochemicals such as octyl stearate, a palm derivative are used as an emollient for eyeshadow & lipstick and polyhexanide, a water-based preservative & an antibacterial chemical is used in many makeup products. Therefore, the rising usage of oleochemicals in the cosmetic, as well as the pharmaceutical industry, is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Growing demand for biodegradable and sustainable products

Since non-renewable resources are depleting and the environmental regulations are also getting stringent, demand for oleochemicals as sustainable alternatives is also rising. Oleochemicals are abundantly available, which further makes them the preferred product of choice in many industries. The production of such sustainable chemicals is increasing since consumers are becoming aware of the environment and the cost benefits that oleochemicals can provide. The demand for oleochemicals is increasing more and more as the movement for environmentally-friendly products progresses and as the cost of the oil rises.

Segments Overview:

The global oleochemicals market is segmented into product, application, and sales channels.

By Product

• Alkoxylates

• Fatty Acid Methyl Ester

• Fatty Amines

• Glycerol Esters

• Fatty Acids

• Fatty Alcohols

• Glycerin

• Triacetin

• Specialty Esters

• Others

The alkoxylates segment accounts for the largest share of more than 40% due to their increasing use in detergents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, and stabilizers, among others. The fatty alcohol segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its rising use in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

By Application

• Consumer Goods

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial

• Paints & Inks

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Polymer & Plastic Additives

• Soap and Detergents

• Textiles

• Others

The soap & detergents segment accounted for the largest share due to the growing usage of oleochemicals in this sector, as the demand for natural soaps and detergents is rising. On the other hand, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segments are anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of around 8.1% owing to the high demand for oleochemicals to manufacture topical medicinal products.

By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

The direct segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as most of the industries using oleochemicals adopt direct sales channels for selling their products. The indirect segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

Malaysia – Based Companies

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd

Emery Oleochemicals Group

FGV Holdings Berhad

Greenwell Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

IOI Corporation Bhd

KLK OLEO

Malaysian Oleochemical Manufacturers Group

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

Sime Darby

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Indonesia – Based Companies

Aribhawana Utama

Cisadene Raya

Ecogreen

Imora

PHG (Permata Hijau Group)

Sinar Mas Group

Other Prominent Players

Philippines – Based Companies

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

JNJ Oleochemicals, Incorporated

Pan Century Surfactants Inc.

Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp.

Philippine International Dev., Inc. (Phidco, Inc.)

Other Prominent Players

lnor Oil Co, Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion N.V

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Evyap Sabun Ya? Gliserin San

Godrej Industries

Isosciences LLC

Kao Chemicals

Musim Mas

Nouryon

Oleon NV

P&G Chemicals

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

SABIC

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

Stepan Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

All these players are involved in various strategic developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and expansions, among others. For instance, in April 2021, Emery Oleochemicals developed a bio-based alternative to castor-based PVC lubricants, such as 12 Hydroxystearic acids (12-HSA). The bio-based alternative is known as Loxiol G 19 and is highly compatible with PVC. It also provides good anti-plate-out properties and reduces stickiness.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Oleochemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 60% in the global market owing to the rising demand for sustainable plastics, which has led to the rising demand for its raw materials, such as fatty acids and other bio-based polymers.

The Middle East & Africa region held the second largest market share in the global market, owing to the presence of various companies manufacturing different types of oleochemicals. The North American region is also anticipated to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global oleochemicals market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global oleochemicals market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global oleochemicals market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global oleochemicals market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Oleochemicals Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Oleochemicals Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Oleochemicals Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Oleochemicals Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Oleochemicals Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Oleochemicals Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Oleochemicals Market?

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS134

