Lithium-Ion Battery Market Puzzle Mastery Piecing Together the Importance of Segmentation | BYD Company, Sony Corporation

The latest research report on “Lithium-Ion Battery Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market held a market value of USD 48,658.4 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 67,818.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They are quite commonly used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. It also has numerous applications in the military and aerospace sectors. The market is witnessing mid-single-digit growth owing to the factors such as increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales and rising adoption of consumer electronics. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by the heavy reliance on imports of lithium-ion batteries and the availability of limited technical information about them. Furthermore, safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of spent batteries are also estimated to hinder market growth.

Cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, and graphite are the primary metals used in manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, constituting approximately 50 to 60% of the total cost of the batteries. Furthermore, the cost of lithium-ion batteries is dependent on various components, such as equity return, tax, depreciation, working capital, term loan, S&G, overheads, R&D, O&M, insurance, labor, energy, separator, Mn+Ni+Co, Graphite, and Lithium, among others. The material cost contributes to near about 66%. The cost of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is also dependent on various components; include pack components, cell material, depreciation/financing, overheads, margin & warranty, and labor, among others. The pack components contribute to a major share of the cost.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales

The main source of power for electric vehicles is lithium-ion batteries. The rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to the increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of non-electric vehicles is expected to boost the market growth. The sales of electric vehicles are rapidly rising owing to their high popularity as they have very fewer maintenance costs as compared to their counterparts and they are also energy savings. Due to these factors, electric vehicles are considered the future of the automobile industry, hence also boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

Increasing adoption of consumer electronics

Lithium-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, digital cameras, and power tools, among others. Since the demand for high battery power for the wireless device is continuously increasing; the demand for lithium-ion batteries is also rapidly increasing. Other examples of consumer electronics, using lithium-ion batteries include, wearable devices, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, VR & AR devices, and gaming consoles, among others. Rising demand for all these devices is expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented into type, power capacity, application, and form/design.

By Type,

• Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

• Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

• Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

• Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

The lithium nickel magnesium cobalt (LI-NMC) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 36% owing to its growing adoption in electric bikes, power tools, and other such electric tools. The lithium manganese oxide (LMO) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%.

By Power Capacity,

• 0-300 mAH

• 3,000-10,000 mAH

• 10,000-60,000 mAH

• More than 60,000 mAH

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

The 3,000-10,000 mAH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is anticipated to surpass USD 60,500 million by 2024. The more than 60,000 mAH segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Consumer Electronics OEMs

o Smartphones

o Laptops

o UPS Systems

o Smart Cameras

o Smart Watches

o Smart Glasses

o Smart Textiles

o Others

• Automotive OEMs

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

o Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

• Energy Storage

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

o Utilities

• Industrial OEMs

o Military

o Industrial Equipment

o Medical

o Marine

o Telecommunication

o Mining

o Forklifts

o Others

• Other OEMs

• Aftermarket

The automotive OEMs segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 60% owing to the rising applications of lithium-ion batteries in battery-driven vehicles. Amongst the automotive OEMs, the hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8%.

By Form/Design,

• Pouch

• Cylindrical

• Elliptical

• Prismatic

• Custom Design

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

Competitive Landscape

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

BAK Group

Hitachi Corporation

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Raja Groups

Tata Chemicals

TDK Electronics AG

Sony Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Amperex Technology Limited

LITEC Co., Ltd

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Major 6 players in the market hold approximately 64% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, BYD UK partnered with Alexander Dennis Limited to extend their electric vehicle partnership and sign an agreement with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for delivering 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero-emission battery-operated electric busses. The delivery is expected to commence by 2022.

The cylindrical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for cylindrical-shaped lithium-ion batteries. The prismatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global lithium-ion battery market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of nations, such as China and Japan. These are the second and third largest electric vehicles market globally. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers, globally, which is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

The European region is anticipated to grow at the fastest growing rate of 24.7% owing to the rising awareness regarding lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, increasing demand for consumer electronics. The North American region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

The global lithium-ion battery market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets M arket Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Lithium-ion battery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Lithium-ion battery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analys is: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries

is: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in LiB, cost analysis of EV LiB, Cost Analysis of Consumer Grade LiB, Unit Cost Analysis of EV Battery Pack, Cell Component Cost Analysis – EV LiB Battery, Cell Component Cost Analysis – LiB Battery

The global Lithium-ion battery market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Lithium-ion battery Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Lithium-ion battery Market?

Report Highlights:

Introduction: Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions.

Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions. Market Dynamics: Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains.

Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains. Supply Chain Disruptions: Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade.

Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade. Price Fluctuations and Shipping Costs: Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies.

Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies. Digital Transformation: Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility.

Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility. Strategic Adaptations for Resilienc e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions.

e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions. Regional Analysis : Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures.

: Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures. Market Opportunities: Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution.

Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution. Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders: Tailored advice for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and industry leaders on navigating the post-pandemic market landscape, focusing on risk mitigation and strategic investments.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS122

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com