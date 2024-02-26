Fluoropolymers Market Audience Architects Constructing Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market | Asahi Glass Co, Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials

The latest research report on “Fluoropolymers Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Fluoropolymers Market held a market value of USD 7,588.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,196.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period. The market volume was about 356,660.1 tons in 2020 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers containing multiple carbon-fluorine bonds. They are highly resistant to acids, bases, and solvents. The growing application of fluoropolymer in the industry along with increasing spending on construction activities & infrastructural development projects are expected to boost market growth.

However, the high cost of fluoropolymer as compared to conventional material coupled with environmental sustainability is estimated to hinder the market growth. The market experienced a negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies of the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industry was shut down due to lockdowns.

Growth Influencers:

Growing application of fluoropolymer in the automotive industry

Fluoropolymers are used in the automotive industry in various parts of the engine of a vehicle for improving its durability and performance. Fluoropolymer tubing also seals and protects parts from dangerous chemicals and high temperatures which can affect an engine’s ability to function. Furthermore, trends in the automotive industry, such as emission-free mobility, fuel efficiency, and connected vehicles are also anticipated to boost the market growth.

Increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects

Fluoropolymers are used in construction activities and infrastructural development projects owing to their low surface tension. The films manufactured using fluoropolymers are self-cleaning and need only rain to wash away accumulated dirt. Its numerous properties make leads to its popularity as highly durable protective coatings for a range of architectural coating formulations. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, in the United States, as of June 2021, the construction spending was USD 1,552,200 million. Therefore, increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects is expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global fluoropolymers market is segmented based on the type, form, application, and end-user industry.

By Type

• Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene

• Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)

• Fluoroelastomers

• Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA)

• Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

• Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Polyvinyl Formal (PVF)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• Others

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment held the largest volume share of around 46% in 2020. This is owing to its thermal and chemical resistance, high electrical insulation, and very low coefficient of friction. The ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.8% by volume and the fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP) is expected to hold a market volume of about 40,695.3 tons by 2027.

By Form

• Dispersion

• Granular

• Powder

The granular segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the high demand for fluoropolymers in granular form. The powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume.

By Application

• Additives

• Film

• Membrane

• Pipe

• Roofing

• Sheet

• Tube

• Others

The sheet segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% in terms of value and 4.8% in terms of volume. This is because of the increasing demand for fluoropolymer films in the construction and automotive industry. The membrane segment is expected to hold a volume of 16,156.5 tons by 2025.

By End-User Industry

• Transportation Equipment

o Automotive Vehicles

o Aerospace

o Others

• Electrical and Electronics

o Wire and Cable

o Batteries

o Others

• Construction

• Industrial Equipment

o Chemical and Pharmaceutical Equipment

o Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

o Other Industrial Process

• Household

• Medical Equipment

• Others

Competitive Landscape

3M

Arkema Group

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Dongyue Group

DowDupont, Inc.

Ensinger Inc

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Halopolymer, OJSC

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd.

Itaflon Srl

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Juhua Group Corporation

Kureha Corporation

L. Gore & Associates, Inc

Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited

Polyfluor Plastics bv

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

The Chemours Chenguang Fluoromaterials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 68%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Arkema acquired Agiplast, a company specializing in the regeneration of high-performance polymers, especially specialty polyamides and fluoropolymers.

The industrial equipment segment held the largest market share of about 50% owing to the rising use of fluoropolymers in filtration membranes, flue gas heat exchangers, pharmaceutical processing equipment, and coatings. The medical equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Within the transportation equipment, the automotive vehicles segment is estimated to hold a market volume of about 29,938.4 tons by 2027.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global fluoropolymers market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest volume contributor and surpass about 200,000 tons by 2024 owing to the rapidly growing construction and automotive sectors, especially in India, Indonesia, and China owing to the supportive regulations for promoting investments in the industries. The North American region is expected to be the second-largest volume contributor.

