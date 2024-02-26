Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Segmentation | Saifilter Filtration Technology Co., Ltd, Blinex Filter

The latest research report on “Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters market held a market value of USD 136 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 213 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2027.

Sintered Porous Plastic Filters are filters made using a process in which porous materials are fused, but not to the extent to which it liquefies. These filters are mostly made up of polyethylene or polypropylene. Sintered porous plastic filters also function as plastic air silencers for maintaining a high airflow rate by reducing the noise. The market is majorly driven by the growing usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry and potential application from various industries. These applications include medical gases, scuba diving, heat exchangers, and industrial gases, among others. Sintered porous plastic filters are widely used in pharmaceutical, chemical, light, textile, food, light, petroleum, machinery, and wastewater treatment industries.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry

Wastewater treatment poses a challenge to many industrial systems. Tubular membrane filters, underdrain support plates, and standard filter housings are used for industrial water filtration, industrial wastewater treatment, as well as municipal wastewater applications. Tubular membrane filters are used for ultra and microfiltration of industrial wastewater. The underdrain support plates are manufactured to support multimedia and sand filtration beds in municipal, industrial, and residential water treatment processes. The standard filter housings function as self-sufficient preliminary filters for liquids. Therefore, extensive usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry is expected to contribute to market growth.

Potential application from various industries

Sintered porous plastic filters have found applications in various industries, such as microchip manufacturing, electroplating, and zero liquid discharge systems. Sintered porous plastic filters also serve automotive, home appliances, aerospace, power & hand tools, filtration & separation, pumps & valves, medical, chemical, refinery, food, oil, and sports vehicles, among others. They usually come in hydrophobic as well as hydrophilic models, as per the industry requirements. Therefore, such a wide range of industrial applications is estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global sintered porous plastic filters market is segmented into material and application.

By Material

• Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)(Fastest Growing)

• High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

The polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of more than 35%. It is the most commonly used material and also offers a range of pore sizes. It can be used in higher-end processing. These are the factors driving the segment’s growth. The ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate, as it is an extremely tough plastic with wear resistance as well as high abrasion.

By Application

• Filter

• Applicators

• Others

The filter segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high usage of filters in various industries. The applicators segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to its fast-growing adoption across industries.

Competitive Landscape

Allied Group, Inc.

AMI Enterprises

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

Blinex Filter – Coat Pvt Ltd.

China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts

GenPore

Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc.

International Polymer Engineering

Lvyuan

Marian, Inc.

Pore Technology Inc.

Porex

POROYAL

Porvair Filtration Group

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is near about 41.4%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Porex established an innovation center for addressing the market demand for new life science technologies. The center is a new business unit named Porex Life Sciences Institute.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 38% owing to the presence of major companies in the region. These companies include Saifilter Filtration Technology Co., Ltd, Blinex Filter, XHNotion Pneumatic, Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Technology Co., Ltd, and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, among others.

The North American region holds the second largest market share in the global market, owing to the growing industrial area in the region, especially in the U.S. Europe and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS112

