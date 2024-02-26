Japan Epoxy Resins Market Maturity Future-Proofing Your Business with Comprehensive Analysis | The 3M Company, BASF SE

The latest research report on “Japan Epoxy Resins Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Japan Epoxy Resins market held a market value of USD 193.7 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 226.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the projected period. In 2020, around 112 kilo tons of epoxy resin was sold. Epoxy resin is a flexible thermosetting resin produced by copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound which has 2 hydroxyl groups and used in adhesives and coatings. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increase in demand for lightweight composites and infrastructural development.

Despite these driving factors, the characteristics disadvantages over alternatives and volatility of raw material prices are estimated to negatively hamper market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth owing to supply chain disruptions and closure of manufacturing facilities.

Growth Influencers:

Infrastructural development

Adoption of epoxy resins is increasing in infrastructural development owing to its various applications. These applications include binder in cement & mortars, non-skid coatings, general-purpose adhesives, rigid foams, industrial coatings, solidifying sandy surfaces in oil drilling, fiber-reinforced plastics, and potting & encapsulating media, among others. Therefore, high use in infrastructural development is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Epoxy Resins market is segmented into type, form, application, and end user.

By Type,

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 69% owing to its various industrial applications, such as adhesives, coatings, paints, and structural applications. The Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 3.1% owing to its better chemical resistance as compared to other epoxy resin types.

By Form,

Liquid

Solid

Solution

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage in various applications. The solid segment is estimated to account for a market volume of around 27.5 kilo tons.

By Application,

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

The paints and coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to high use of epoxy resin for production of paints and coatings. Adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 2.3%. Encapsulation segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 21.1 kilo tons by 2027.

By End User,

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

The building and construction segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 29% owing to increasing demand of epoxy resins in this industry. Aerospace sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to lightweight nature of epoxy resins. The wind power segment is anticipated to cross a market volume size of about 16.1 kilo tons by 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The 3M Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Arkema

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Cytec Solvay Industries

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International LLC

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Jubail Chemical Industries

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

MPM Holdings

Olin Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Sika AG

Hitachi Automotive Sys

Toray International Inc.

Dic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

The major 10 players in the market are expected to hold around 76% share of the market. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2021, Huntsman Corporation acquired Gabriel Performance Products for strengthening its position in the business of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for adhesives, coatings, composite, and sealants end-markets.

