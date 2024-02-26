India Lithium-Ion Battery Component Market CAGR of 21.8%, Beyond Borders Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Vision

The latest research report on “India Lithium-Ion Battery Component Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The India Lithium-ion Battery Component Market held a market value of USD 2,441.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 6,549.9 Million by the year 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They are quite commonly used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. It also has numerous applications in the military and aerospace sectors. The market is witnessing double-digit growth owing to the factors such as increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales and rising adoption of consumer electronics. Furthermore, rapid acceleration in supporting domestic industry of EV in India is also anticipated to boost the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

The market is expected to be negatively influenced by the heavy reliance on imports of lithium-ion batteries and the availability of limited technical information about them. Furthermore, safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of spent batteries are also estimated to hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales

The main source of power for electric vehicles is lithium-ion batteries. The rising adoption of electric vehicles owing to the increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of non-electric vehicles is expected to boost the market growth. The sales of electric vehicles are rapidly rising owing to their high popularity as they have very fewer maintenance costs as compared to their counterparts and they are also energy savings. According to ETAuto.com, in India, 121,170 units of electric vehicles were sold between January to July 2021, as compared to 119,647 electric vehicles sold in whole of 2020. Due to these factors, electric vehicles are considered the future of the automobile industry, hence also boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Increasing adoption of consumer electronics

Lithium-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, digital cameras, and power tools, among others. Since the demand for high battery power for the wireless device is continuously increasing; the demand for lithium-ion batteries is also rapidly increasing. Other examples of consumer electronics, using lithium-ion batteries include, wearable devices, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, VR & AR devices, and gaming consoles, among others. Rising demand for all these devices is expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview:

The India lithium-ion battery component market is segmented into type, power capacity, application, and form/design.

By Type,

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

The lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 36% owing to its growing adoption in video cameras, laptops, mobile phones, and other such modern electronic gadgets. The lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 38.5% during the projected period owing to its high usage in solar energy installations, power tools, and electric vehicles, among others.

By Application,

Consumer Electronics OEMs

o Smartphones

o Laptops

o UPS Systems

o Smart Cameras

o Smart Watches

o Smart Glasses

o Smart Textiles

o Others

Automotive OEMs

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

o Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

o Utilities

Industrial OEMs

o Military

o Industrial Equipment

o Medical

o Marine

o Telecommunication

o Mining

o Forklifts

o Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

The automotive OEMs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 35.3% owing to the rising applications of lithium-ion batteries in battery-driven vehicles. The consumer electronic OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market and within this segment; the smartphones segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 450 million by 2024. Within the industrial OEMs segment, the marine segment is estimated to cross a market size of USD 12.5 million by 2023.

By Power Capacity,

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

The more than 60,000 mAH segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for batteries of this capacity in automotives. The 0-300 mAH segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 1200 million by 2023.

By Form/Design,

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

The pouch segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for pouch-shaped lithium-ion batteries. The prismatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Local Players in India

ISRO

Amara Raja Group

HBL Power Systems Limited

EON Electric Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Mercom Capital Group, LLC

Tata Chemicals

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

Global Players

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

BAK Group

Hitachi Corporation

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Global players operating in the lithium-ion battery component market include BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, Hitachi Corporation, Johnson Controls, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

Major 4 players in the market hold approximately 47% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, LG Chem acquired LG Electronics separation membrane business in order to strengthen its position as the largest general battery material company.

Regional Overview

By region, the India lithium-ion battery component market is divided into North India, South India, East India, and West India.

The South India region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region, owing to the presence of a large information technology industry in this region.

The region consists

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

North India consists

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Delhi

Haryana

To Get More Business Strategies for Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

West India consists

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra.

The East India region consists

West Bengal,

Bihar

Assam.

West Bengal is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 43.6 million by 2025.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

The India lithium-ion battery component market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the India lithium-ion battery component market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the India lithium-ion battery component market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The India lithium-ion battery component market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the India lithium-ion battery component Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the India lithium-ion battery component Market?

Report Highlights:

Introduction: Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions.

Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions. Market Dynamics: Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains.

Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains. Supply Chain Disruptions: Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade.

Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade. Price Fluctuations and Shipping Costs: Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies.

Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies. Digital Transformation: Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility.

Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility. Strategic Adaptations for Resilienc e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions.

e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions. Regional Analysis : Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures.

: Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures. Market Opportunities: Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution.

Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution. Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders: Tailored advice for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and industry leaders on navigating the post-pandemic market landscape, focusing on risk mitigation and strategic investments.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS180

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems Markets

Computer-assisted drug discovery Markets

Healthcare predictive analytics Markets

Medical tricorders Markets