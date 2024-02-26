Alexa
Utah state legislature calls for deeper ties with Taiwan

Utah Senate, House of Representatives each approve pro-Taiwan resolutions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/26 13:48
Utah State Capitol. (Utah House of Representatives photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Utah’s Senate and House of Representatives each passed resolutions backing deeper ties with Taiwan this month.

Both of the resolutions highlighted the U.S. state’s relations with Taiwan based on shared values of religious freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and a free market economy. Around 1,200 Taiwanese live in Utah and contribute to local communities, documents said.

Utah and Taiwan first established sister-state ties in 1980, which have grown to a strong partnership resulting in Taiwan becoming the state’s fifth-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export destination. Utah exported more than US$650 million (NT$20.51 billion) in goods to Taiwan in 2020, which mostly consisted of electronics, food, chemicals, and machinery. Taiwan was also the first country to ink a driver's license reciprocity agreement with Utah, the resolutions said.

The state legislature stressed the importance of cooperation between the U.S., Utah, and Taiwan in technology, higher education, and other fields. It also called for bolstering ties with Taiwan and continued support for the country’s participation in international organizations.
