2 cold waves forecast for Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecasted two cold spells this week.

The first cold spell is already affecting Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 26) and is predicted to peak on Tuesday (Feb. 27) with some areas north of Hsinchu expected to see below 10 C early Tuesday morning, reported CNA.

At 10:26 a.m., the CWA issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures below 10 C in New Taipei, Keelung, and Lienchiang County. It issued a yellow alert for temperatures possibly hitting 10 C in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Kinmen County.

CWA forecaster Chen Pei-an (陳姵安) said lows of 11 to 13 C are expected Tuesday morning in the north, while other areas may see below 10 C.

Lows of 16 to 18 C are expected in the south. During the daytime on Tuesday, highs of 14 to 16 C are forecast for the north, 18 C in Hualien, and 24 C in the south.

There could be brief rain in the north, east, and the Hengchun Peninsula. Sporadic rain is also expected in the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, while other areas will see partly cloudy to clear skies.

Chen said on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 28-29) daytime temperatures will rise across the region, but the mornings will still be relatively cool. Lows in the north are expected to be 15 to 17 C and 14 to 16 C in central and southern regions. Daytime highs in the north could rise to 21 to 23 C.

On Wednesday and Thursday, various regions will experience partly cloudy to clear conditions. Brief rain is expected in Keelung's northern coast, the east, and the Hengchun Peninsula. On Thursday morning, areas north of Tainan should be aware of local fog or low clouds that may affect visibility.

More cold weather is expected on Friday (March 1) with lows in the north around 12 C but near mountains and open coastal areas below 10 C. Chen said there could be snowfall on mountains with elevations above 3,000 to 3,500 m in central and northern Taiwan. Chen added there could be rain across the country on Friday.

On Saturday (March 2), brief rain is expected in the east and western mountains. The rest of the country is expected to see partly cloudy to clear skies. The cold front will weaken on Sunday (March 3), and the weather will stabilize across the country.