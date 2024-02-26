Taiwan's Guishan Island opens to tourists on March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guishan Island (龜山島), also known as Turtle Island, situated off of Taiwan’s northeast coast will soon be opened to tourists starting on Friday (March 1).

A daily limit of 1,800 people will be permitted as long as a professional tour guide accompanies them. People wanting to visit the island are encouraged to register with one of two tour packages at least three days in advance, per UDN.

Each year, tourists are prohibited from visiting the island from December to February. Northeasterly monsoon winds create large waves that make ocean-bound traffic to the island uncomfortable as well as unsafe.



Clean-up activity planned for Guishan Island. (Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area image)

The Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area added that the prohibition of visitors over the winter months allows the island's ecology time to recuperate. Tourism to Guishan Island began in 2000 after the military abandoned a military encampment on the island.

Situated 10 km from Taiwan, the island is an active volcano offering unique geography and stunning views of cliffs, beaches, and caves. The island is also a convenient stopover for dolphin-watching expeditions.

Some of the notable attractions include a freshwater lake on the island (Guiwei Lake 龜尾湖), military fortifications, Gonglan Temple (拱蘭宮), and sulfur springs. Visitors must bring their food and water to the island and pack out all of their garbage.

Despite efforts to keep the island clean, garbage does wash up on the beaches of Guishan Island. To counter this, each year the spring opening of Guishan Island to tourists starts with a beach cleaning activity sponsored by the Yilan County Government.

This year, the event will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 28), inviting 550 participants. More information can be found on a social media site hosted by the scenic administration.

For those wishing to visit Guishan Island later this year, one-day tours start at NT$2,980 (US$94) per person. Tours offer the option of departing from the Toucheng Railway Station or Wushih Harbor.