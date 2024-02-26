Bird-watching event takes place at Feitsui Reservoir in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An inaugural bird-watching event at Feitsui Reservoir on Saturday (Feb. 24) was held, which educated participants about the crucial role dams play in bird conservation.

Led by experts, 50 visitors embarked on an ecological exploration of the reservoir, a vital water source serving six million residents in greater Taipei. Organized jointly by the Feitsui Reservoir Administration and the Wild Bird Society of Taipei, the event aimed to promote environmental education and water conservation awareness.

According to the Taiwan Biodiversity Research Institute, the reservoir hosts approximately 87 avian species, including 65 resident birds, 15 winter migrants, three summer migrants, and four non-native species.

Predatory birds, serving as ecological barometers, are crucial indicators of a reservoir's ecosystem health. A 2017 survey identified 20 raptor species at Feitsui Reservoir, representing 40% of all recorded in Taiwan and underscoring the ecosystem's resilience.

The successful rehabilitation of the black kite, once reduced to a mere 200 individuals nationwide, is exemplified by its now frequent sightings at the reservoir.

Feitsui Reservoir also serves as a sanctuary for various avian species such as the Taiwan barbet, Taiwan blue magpie, Taiwan blue pheasant, crested serpent eagle, black eagle, osprey, besra, maroon oriole, and fairy pitta, showcasing the reservoir's rich biodiversity.



Taiwan blue magpies in the Feitsui Reservoir area. (Feitsui Reservoir Administration photo)



A Taiwan blue pheasant in the Feitusi Reservoir area. (Feitsui Reservoir Administration photo)



A bird-watching event at the Feitsui Reservoir. (Feitsui Reservoir Administration photo)