Taiwanese gymnast wins gold in horizontal bar at Cottbus World Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻) won a gold medal in the men’s horizontal bar competition at the 2024 Cottbus World Cup in Germany, earning 30 Olympic qualifying points on Sunday (Feb. 25).

Tang chose a difficult final routine and executed it well, ranking first with a total score of 14.600 points. Tang’s coach, Weng Shih-hang (翁士航), said the victory would secure a place for Tang at the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics, per UDN.

Tang achieved back-to-back wins in international world cup competitions, earlier winning the Cairo Gymnastics World Cup (Feb. 15–18). In a CNA interview, Weng said, "We have worked hard for so long, and it is our turn now. The performance in these two events also proves that we are going in the right direction.”

Weng later detailed the difficulty of winning consecutive competitions. "Every time we go to a city, we have to adjust for the time difference, environment, and diet. The equipment used in each competition is of different brands, and the elasticity and weight of the horizontal bar are also different. Fortunately, Chia-hung and I are both detail-oriented, so we can achieve a good performance."

Weng expressed thanks to physical trainer Chen I-hsuang (陳宜翔). "He makes us feel at ease. Chia-hung suffered a serious injury in the past, and his physical condition needs close monitoring."

Weng said that after the Cottbus World Cup, he will travel with Tang to Paris and Lyon for a week of off-site training. Later, they will participate in the Baku Gymnastics World Cup, the third qualifier for the Paris Summer Olympics.