Ukraine updates: Half of Western arms 'delivered late'

As Ukraine deals with an ammunition shortage, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Sunday that half of Western military aid to Kyiv is delivered late.

He warned that the delays were giving Russia an advantage as the conflict entered its third year.

Another Ukrainian minister said that domestic weapons production tripled last year and that 500 companies are now working in the country's defense sector.

Meanwhile, Russia said its forces had taken better positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to push further into Ukraine.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, February 25.

Ukrainian defense minister: 50% of Western military aid arrives late

Half of Western military aid to Kyiv is delivered late, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Sunday.

"At the moment, commitment does not constitute delivery," Umerov said during a forum dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"Fifty percent of commitments are not delivered on time," he added, saying this helped Russia.

Ukraine, which is struggling with an ammunition shortage, has for months said that Western aid is slow to reach the country.

The issue is likely to worsen due to the blocking of further American aid to Kyiv by the US Congress.

Umerov said that delayed aid will mean Kyiv will "lose people, lose territories," especially given Russia's "air superiority."

Meanwhile, Ukraine tripled its weapons production last year and 500 companies are now working in the domestic defense sector, Ukraine's strategic industries minister said.

Oleksandr Kamyshin said during a televised address in Kyiv that the figure included 100 state and 400 private companies and that Ukraine this year plans "to considerably increase ammunition production."

Another minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said 90% of the drones used on the battlefield against Russian forces were produced in Ukraine.

Ukraine says it destroyed 16 of 18 Russian-launched drones

Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

The air force said on Telegram that the Iranian-made drones had been shot down over eight regions across central, western and southern Ukraine, including the capital region of Kyiv.

The battlefield claims could not be independently verified.

Russia says it boosted positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had taken better positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern grouping of troops improved the situation along the front line and defeated formations of the 22nd, 28th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka, Dyleyevka and Kurdiumivka," the ministry said.

"In the Avdiivka direction, units of the Centre group of forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, and also defeated manpower and equipment of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 107th Air Defence Brigade," it added.

The ministry said Russian troops had repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks in the area. A total of 77 Ukrainian drones were destroyed, the ministry said.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka.

He said Ukrainian troops had been forced to flee the town in chaos.

