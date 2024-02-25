Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was 25.1 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.
The quake's intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Nantou County.
An intensity level of 1 was reported in Keelung City, Taipei City, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.
No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.