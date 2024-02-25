Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 25.1 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake's intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Nantou County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Keelung City, Taipei City, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.