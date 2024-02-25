Photo of the Day: 15,000 rubber ducks race in Kaohsiung Harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Onlookers watched as 15,000 rubber ducks raced in Kaohsiung Harbor, the concluding activity of Kaohsiung Wonderland.

The race began with the rubber ducks being dumped by a dump truck into a cordoned-off lane in the harbor. Light wind and waves left most of the ducks stagnant, per CNA.

Staff went out in boats and used water hoses to coax the rubber ducks across the finish line. Each duck was numbered and corresponded with a lucky draw ticket, which tourists received if they spent more than NT$200 (US$6) at nearby businesses Feb. 1–18.



Rubber ducks dumped into the harbor. (CNA photo)

The event was presided over by Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and other municipal leaders. The first 50 ducks that crossed the finish line corresponded with prices, ranging from the grand prize, a round-trip business class air ticket to Tokyo for two people, to other items such as an iPhone 15 Pro 128G.

The race began at Kaohsiung’s Pier 2, passed under the Dagang Bridge, and ended at Yacht Marina in Kaohsiung Port. The total course length was 350 meters, with spectators cheering on the ducks as they floated by.



Rubber ducks race down a short water course. (CNA photo)

Chen said that after the rubber ducks are recovered from the harbor, they will be properly cleaned and distributed to children with special needs, those living in hospitals, and children in rural areas.