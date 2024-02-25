China conducts patrols in waters around Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s coastguard said it conducted patrols and inspections in the waters around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands on Sunday (Feb. 25).

The Fujian Coast Guard carried out the patrols to “strengthen law enforcement inspections in key areas, effectively maintain the order of operations in the relevant sea areas, and effectively safeguard the safety of fishermen's lives and property,” it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Taiwan's Coast Guard told Taiwan News they had seen the announcement but declined to comment on it.

The patrols come as closed-door meetings between the families of deceased Chinese fishermen and Taiwan’s Coast Guard take place on Kinmen. The fishermen died on Feb. 14 when their boat capsized after being chased by Taiwan’s Coast Guard near the islands.

China blamed Taiwanese authorities for the deaths. Taiwan’s Coast Guard apologized, though said it acted in accordance with the law.

Meetings between the families of the deceased and Taiwanese authorities are expected to continue over the coming days.