Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to close for renovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall will close its doors for a major renovation project beginning Monday (Feb. 26).

With NT$1.6 billion (US$50.6 million) in funding from the Ministry of Culture, the renovation of indoor spaces and facilities is expected to be concluded by the fourth quarter of 2026. The renovation of outdoor spaces, including the creation of a giant reflecting pool, was completed in November 2023, per China Times.

Opened in 1972, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, like other government buildings, was overdue for renovation. In particular, the renovation project identified the need to offer more diverse services and a barrier-free environment.



A ceremony to signify the start of interior renovations. (CNA photo)

The Ministry of Culture said Sun Yat-Senior Memorial Hall has played an important artistic and cultural role in Taiwan. In addition to being a popular tourist attraction, the facility is also an important cultural space, hosting important award ceremonies such as the Golden Bell Award and the Golden Horse Awards.

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Director-General Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said the renovation project has been revised many times. Complicating the project was the designation of the building as a municipal historic site in 2019, requiring all renovations to be done according to Cultural Heritage Law.

Wang said that during the building's renovation, the surrounding park will be open to the public. For workers who previously worked within the building, they will be moved to temporary office space as renovation work continues.



Renovations will include new facilities and AC system. (CNA photo)

Wang said that after the project is completed, the facility will become more people-oriented and offer a greater variety of artistic and cultural spaces. When the building reopens, Wang said a greater abundance of cultural activities will be offered.

Major work to be carried out includes fixing a leaky roof, replacing an outdated air-conditioning system, upgrading the exhibition hall, and creating more multi-functional art spaces.