'Cement waterfall' spills onto cars as building framework bursts in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 23-story Mori Central Tower (亞昕森中央) building site's framework burst, leading concrete slurry to flow from the fifth floor onto 15 cars and scooters at 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) in New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District.

A cement “waterfall” could be seen pouring from the mid-level floors of the building site. Fortunately, no workers were injured, per China Times.

Construction workers were completing floor grouting work on the fifth floor when the formwork cracked, causing the concrete to pour from the building. The cement leak was later brought under control but nearby vehicles were damaged.

The construction company pledged full responsibility for damages and other liability compensation. The New Taipei City Public Works Bureau also informed the company to quickly clean the area.

An immediate work stoppage was ordered at the construction site. The company is subject to fines for failing to take adequate safety measures according to the Building Act, with a maximum fine of NT$90,000 (US$2,800).

Municipal officials said that the Mori Central Tower is being developed by Yeashin International Development and Shin Ruenn Development. The construction scale includes two distinct buildings with 23 floors above ground and 5 floors underground, offering a total of 339 units.