Bird flu outbreak requires culling of 12,794 chickens in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A chicken farm in Tainan’s Jiali District was infected with an H5N1 subtype of bird flu, requiring the culling of 12,794 chickens on Saturday (Feb. 24).

Tainan City Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office sent personnel to carry out the culling and sanitation of the farm. It was the second outbreak in Jiali District this year, as an adjacent farm was disinfected on Tuesday (Feb. 20), per Liberty Times.

The first outbreak led officials to inspect a one-kilometer radius. The owner of the adjacent farm reported abnormal deaths of black-feathered native chickens, and samples were sent to a laboratory for analysis.



A view of a chicken farm affected by bird flu. (Tainan City Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office photo)

This led to the confirmation of the H5N1 subtype of bird flu, requiring the culling of 12,794 chickens that were later transported to an incinerator for destruction. The entire chicken farm and surrounding areas were cordoned off for intensive disinfection work to prevent the spread of the disease.

Tainan City Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office said it has strengthened bird flu prevention measures, including heightened surveillance of poultry farms. Nine poultry farms within a radius of 1 km of the culling site have implemented regular sampling and monitoring, and 40 poultry farms 1-3 km have undertaken similar measures.

Disinfectants will be distributed to all of the chicken farms in the area. Vehicles transporting chickens and processing facilities will also be disinfected.