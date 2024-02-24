Alexa
Taiwan protests on 2nd anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Marchers call on free world to stand together, bear the victims of war in mind

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/24 20:38
Protesters mark the 730 days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Liberty Square in Taipei Saturday.  (CNA photo)

Children at the Ukraine march in Taipei Saturday.  (CNA photo)

Showing images of war at Saturday's peace march in Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hundreds walked through the streets of Taipei City Saturday (Feb. 24), urging the free world to stand together against violence.

The march from Daan Forest Park to Liberty Square was organized by the group “Taiwan Stands With Ukraine.” Protesters called on the public not to forget the victims of the war, including refugees and civilians remaining behind in war-torn areas. Organizer Alex Khomenko said he believed the countries and people of the free world would stand together and speak out on behalf of Ukraine, per CNA.

The Taipei event included the singing of Ukraine’s national anthem and a moment of silence to commemorate Tseng Sheng-kuang (曾聖光), a Taiwanese volunteer who died in the war at the age of 25. Ukrainians dressed up in traditional costumes, and marked the 730 days the war had lasted so far on the nation’s blue-and-yellow flag.

Marchers waved flags, held up pictures of atrocities committed during the war, and slogans condemning the invasion. The organizers used cell phones to broadcast the sound of air raid alarms familiar to residents of Ukraine for the past two years.
Ukraine
Ukraine invasion
Russia-Ukraine war
protest
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine
Alex Khomenko
protest march

