Singapore streamer stages fake egg attack in Taiwan

Woman who attacked Cheng turned out to be man from Singapore

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/24 19:17
A streamer from Singapore claimed a woman attacked her with eggs in Kaohsiung. (CNA, Kaohsiung Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A YouTuber from Singapore staged an incident during which a woman in Kaohsiung City threw an egg at her, reports said Saturday (Feb. 24).

The streamer, surnamed Cheng (鄭) but known online as kiaraakitty, said that during a walk in Kaohsiung’s Qianzhen District on Feb. 9, she was attacked by a woman she did not know. The woman threw an egg and shouted at her to stay away from her husband, per CNA.

Cheng streamed the incident, provoking debate but also a spontaneous investigation by local police. By reviewing surveillance camera footage, they found that the egg thrower was actually a 32-year-old man from Singapore disguised as a woman, and that he was in league with the streamer.

The investigators tracked him on the Mass Rapid Transit system and managed to locate his residence, where they told him on Feb. 11 to come in for questioning. The case was treated as a violation of the Social Order Maintenance Act, as the duo had spread rumors, influencing public peace.

Police also demanded Cheng post a public apology to the people of Kaohsiung on her Facebook page or during a livestream, as her behavior had harmed the city’s image. She had argued she was visiting Taiwan to try and complete a round-the-country walk within 21 days, the Liberty Times reported.

The incident elicited comparisons in the Taiwanese media with two Taiwanese streamers who were sentenced to two years in prison in Cambodia last week for staging a fake kidnapping.
