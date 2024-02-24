Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines to double weekly Palau flights

CAL plans 4 flights a week from July

  108
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/24 16:34
China Airlines will raise its weekly flights on Palau from two to four during 2024. (Facebook, Pristine Paradise Palau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) will double the frequency of its flights between Taiwan and Palau over the next few months, reports said Saturday (Feb. 24).

The Pacific Ocean island recently received a claim from China that it would fill every hotel room in the country with Chinese tourists if it broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Palau is one of Taipei’s 12 remaining official allies.

Yet, according to data from the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), during the final quarter of 2023, the occupancy rate on flights between Taiwan and Palau reached 80%. As a result, CAL will add a third flight per week in April and a fourth flight from July 18, Palau tourism officials said.

The current two weekly flights were not enough to meet the demand from Taiwanese travelers, per CNA. Palau is also hoping that the added flights would help it achieve its target of attracting 800 to 1,000 runners to an international marathon scheduled for September.
Palau
China Airlines
CAL
Taiwan-Palau relations
flights
tourism
diplomatic allies

