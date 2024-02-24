Taiwan’s China Airlines to double weekly Palau flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) will double the frequency of its flights between Taiwan and Palau over the next few months, reports said Saturday (Feb. 24).

The Pacific Ocean island recently received a claim from China that it would fill every hotel room in the country with Chinese tourists if it broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Palau is one of Taipei’s 12 remaining official allies.

Yet, according to data from the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), during the final quarter of 2023, the occupancy rate on flights between Taiwan and Palau reached 80%. As a result, CAL will add a third flight per week in April and a fourth flight from July 18, Palau tourism officials said.

The current two weekly flights were not enough to meet the demand from Taiwanese travelers, per CNA. Palau is also hoping that the added flights would help it achieve its target of attracting 800 to 1,000 runners to an international marathon scheduled for September.