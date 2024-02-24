Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) said Saturday (Feb. 24) it had ordered the removal of more than 3,500 kilograms of food products likely to contain residues of the banned carcinogenic dye additive Sudan III.

The presence of the chemical was first discovered in chili powder supplied by a company in the Chinese province of Henan and used in shrimp snacks and other products by 10 food processors in Taiwan, per UDN. The FDA said three batches of Chinese chili powder had tested positive for Sudan III by 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 23), with the results of tests on a fourth shipment still to be completed.

The total of food products withdrawn from store shelves reached 3,528.3 kg, according to the FDA. Local authorities have been stepping up their checks for the presence of the dye and of products containing it.

Since Feb. 20, 21 exporters and manufacturers in China have been subject to a three-month ban on the import of their products into Taiwan because of the Sudan III incident.

The dye formed part of a group of red colors used for products including textiles and leather. Sudan I, II, III, and IV dyes have been listed as toxic substances by the Ministry of Environment and cannot be used in foods.