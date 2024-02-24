Alexa
Magnitude 5 earthquake rattles east, central Taiwan

Quake struck off Hualien County coast

  189
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/24 13:26
A magnitude 5 quake struck off the coast of Hualien County early Saturday afternoon. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in Taiwan on Saturday (Feb. 24) at 12:37 p.m., jolting most of central Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The tremor struck at a focal depth of 21.5 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean, 40 km south of Hualien County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake’s biggest intensity level, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached level 4 in Chichi, Hualien County, the CWA reported. Level 3 was recorded in other parts of Hualien County and the adjacent counties of Taitung and Nantou.
earthquake
Hualien County
Central Weather Administration

