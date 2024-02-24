Magnitude 5 earthquake rattles east, central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in Taiwan on Saturday (Feb. 24) at 12:37 p.m., jolting most of central Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The tremor struck at a focal depth of 21.5 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean, 40 km south of Hualien County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake’s biggest intensity level, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached level 4 in Chichi, Hualien County, the CWA reported. Level 3 was recorded in other parts of Hualien County and the adjacent counties of Taitung and Nantou.