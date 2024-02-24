Taiwan temperatures set to plunge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Waves of cold air will lead to cooler weather in Taiwan from Sunday (Feb. 25), with lows of 11 C and rain expected in northern and mountainous areas, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As for Saturday (Feb. 24), there will be cloudy conditions in the north, but sunshine and 26 to 28 C heat to the south in Kaohsiung and Pingtung. Central areas are looking at temperatures of between 22 to 25 C.

Looking ahead, wrap up warm for the next couple of days, say the forecasters. North of Chiayi from Sunday until Tuesday is expected to register temperatures from 13 to 15 C. However, the country's south will be noticeably more toasty, with the mercury hovering around 16 to 18 C.

From Wednesday (Feb. 28) there will be warmer weather nationwide. This could see highs of up to 25 C in some southern parts, while the north will probably be around 18 to 20 C.

Looking further forward, another cold snap can be expected at the start of March, according to the CWA's longer-range forecast.