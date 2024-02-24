Taiwan monitors 9 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 23) and the same time on Saturday (Feb. 25).

There was no mention of the aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait median line or the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 194 times and naval ships 117 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND photo)