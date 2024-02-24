Ukraine updates: Foreign minister vows to defeat Russia

Ukraine marked the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion with an address by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders said Russia's aggression threatened the whole continent and reiterated their support for Kyiv.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 24:

Invasion of Ukraine threatens all Europe, leaders say

European leaders have expressed their solidarity with Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, it is also destroying peace in Europe," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He said Germany will continue to invest in its army and ammunition production going forward.

"Deterrence, defense readiness — I know these are unusual words coming from a German chancellor. Words that we in Germany have not used for so long that they have almost been forgotten," Scholz said. "But these words stand for a very important task: together with our allies, we must be so strong that nobody dares to attack us."

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to count on "any fatigue from Europeans."

"Battered and bruised, but still standing. Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment at its side will not waver," Macron said on social media.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also struck a similar note.

"This is the moment to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow," Sunak said in a statement.

"We are prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock drew attention to Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children.

"Release the Ukrainian children. Withdraw your troops. End this war. Then there would be peace tomorrow. And the whole world could finally breathe again," she said in a guest commentary in German daily Bild.

Foreign Minister Kuleba: 'Ukraine will win the war'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba marked the two-year anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion by declaring, "Ukraine will win the war."

Speaking to reporters, Kuleba said some diplomats and observers didn't believe Ukraine would survive when war broke out in 2022.

"Today, the same people do not believe that Ukraine can win this war," he said. "They turned wrong once, and they will turn wrong again. Ukraine survived the invasion. Ukraine will win the war. And if we act collectively and jointly, this will happen sooner rather than later."

In an address Friday to the UN General Assembly, Kuleba said countries that believe Ukraine should negotiate peace with Russia were either "ill-informed" or did not follow events after 2014 when Russia illegally annexed Crimea and backed an armed rebellion on the Donbas.

"All of these peace efforts ended two years ago when Russia tore apart the Minsk process and launched its full-scale invasion," he said. "Why would anyone suggest today that following the same logic will bring us to a different result?"

Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed that Moscow did not start the conflict and vowed that the Russian "special military operation" won't end until Moscow's goals are achieved.