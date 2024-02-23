Armor Materials Market Power of Ethnography Techniques Understanding the Consumer Journey | Saint-Gobain, 3M, KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Armor Materials Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Armor Materials Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The global armor materials market size was valued at $10.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Armor materials, used as protective clothing, provides protection against any impact of projectiles or other weapons. Advanced ceramics are widely used to produce lightweight body armors which are effective against bullets. The armor made of advanced fiber absorbs the impact of bullets by dispersing the energy across a large area of the armor.

Growing preference of composite materials in mobile military equipment, such as tanks and large ships, will positively impact the market growth. Composite materials with multiple layers provide protection against heavy and explosive projectiles. Additionally, the lightweight composite material made of S-2 Glass fibers and phenolic resin offer significant protection for high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles. Growing application of titanium alloys in airframe armor composite is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, growing preference of lightweight armor materials such as Kevlar aramid fibers and ceramics materials over conventional steel metal alloys will further enhance the market growth.

Aramid materials are highly rigid and provide enhanced protection against low and medium range ballistic threats. However, simple fiber-based composite armors are not effective against multiple ballistic and blast threats. Furthermore, limited application of multi layered composite material due to large weight and high cost is expected to hinder the market growth.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market's evident attempts at recovery.

The armor materials market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, it is divided into metals and alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fibers, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), fiberglass, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into vehicle, aerospace, body, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

– This global armor materials market is expected to witness temporary downfall in the market demand. This is attributed to stringent regulations imposed to maintain social distancing and extended lockdown.

– Manufacturers are operating at a limited production capacity and limitation of active labor force lead to further reduction of production capacity.

– In many nations, the defense equipment, including armors, weapons, and vehicles are imported from other countries. However, in the midst of the pandemic, due to the restrictions on cross border imports, the supply chain is completely disrupted.

– Moreover, the upstream and downstream channel of the manufacturers have been affected due to restrictions on movement, and implementation of nationwide lockdown.

Major players have adopted product launch, collaboration, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include DuPont, DSM, Honeywell International Inc., Saint-Gobain, 3M, KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV., SAAB AB, and ATI

DuPont:

DuPont is a global science and technology company known for its diverse portfolio of innovative materials and solutions, including armor materials. In the Armor Materials Market, DuPont offers a range of high-performance materials, including Kevlar® aramid fiber and Nomex® meta-aramid fiber, which are widely used in the manufacturing of ballistic protection solutions such as body armor, helmets, vehicle armor, and protective gear for military, law enforcement, and civilian applications. DuPont’s armor materials are known for their lightweight, high strength, and durability, providing reliable protection against ballistic threats, fragmentation, and other hazards. With its extensive experience in materials science, research and development capabilities, and commitment to innovation, DuPont is a key player in the Armor Materials Market, providing essential protection solutions for military and civilian personnel worldwide.

Honeywell International Inc.:

Honeywell International Inc. is a multinational conglomerate known for its diverse portfolio of technologies and solutions, including advanced materials for ballistic protection. In the Armor Materials Market, Honeywell offers a range of high-performance materials, including Spectra® fiber, a high-strength, lightweight polyethylene fiber used in the manufacturing of ballistic protection solutions such as body armor, helmets, and vehicle armor. Honeywell’s Spectra® fiber is known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and UV radiation, making it ideal for use in demanding military and law enforcement applications. With its focus on innovation, research and development, and customer collaboration, Honeywell International Inc. is a key player in the Armor Materials Market, providing reliable and advanced protection solutions for military and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV:

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV, commonly known as TenCate, is a Dutch multinational company specializing in advanced materials and composites, including armor materials. In the Armor Materials Market, TenCate offers a range of high-performance materials, including aramid fibers, ceramics, and composite laminates, used in the manufacturing of ballistic protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and civilian applications. TenCate’s armor materials are known for their high strength, energy absorption, and lightweight properties, providing reliable protection against ballistic threats and other hazards. With its extensive expertise in materials science, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to innovation, TenCate is a key player in the Armor Materials Market, supplying advanced protection solutions to military and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Material Type

– Metals & Alloys

– Ceramics

– Composites

– Para-Aramid Fibers

– Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

– Fiberglass

– Others

– By Application

– Vehicle

– Aerospace

– Body

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

