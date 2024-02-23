Technical Textile Market Beyond Surveys and Analytics Uncovering Consumer Insights with Ethnography Techniques | SKAPS Industries, Baltex

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Technical Textile Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Technical Textile Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Global Technical Textile Market was valued at $201.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $274.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Technical textile is well-known for its technical (mechanical, electrical, durable, and thermal) and functional properties, rather than decorative and aesthetic characteristics. It is used for technical applications such as protective clothing in the chemical industry, defense sector, automotive interiors, and others.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market's evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market.

The market is growing owing to various factors such as rise in demand from the healthcare sector. In addition, the technical textile has huge consumer base in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and others. This is attributed to established sectors such as healthcare, automobile, construction, military &defense, and others. However, some of the factors that hamper the market growth are high cost of raw materials and high toxic waste production. On the contrary, in coming years there may be significant demand for industrial protective wears, owing to industrial growth in developing regions.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– Ahlstrom Munksjo

– Baltex

– Berry Global, Inc.

– Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

– Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (Dupont)

– Duvaltex

– Freudenberg & Co. KG

– GSE Environmental

– HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

– Kama Holdings Limited

– KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV

– Milliken & Company

– Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

– SKAPS Industries.

The other players in the value chain include Bruck Textiles, Gelvenor Textiles, Lanxess, NIKOL Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd, Sanrhea Technical Textiles Limited, Arville Textiles Limited, L. van Heek Textiles bv, HiltexTechnischeWeefsels B.V., Delcotex, Aurich Textiles GmbH, and others.

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Technical Textile Market:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate with diverse business interests, including its involvement in the technical textile market. The company’s subsidiary, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of technical textiles used in various industries, including construction, automotive, geotextiles, and filtration. Shaw Industries produces a wide range of technical textiles, including carpet backing, synthetic turf, specialty fabrics for automotive interiors, and geosynthetic materials for infrastructure projects. With its extensive manufacturing capabilities, innovative product offerings, and global distribution network, Berkshire Hathaway’s presence in the technical textile market is significant. The company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction reinforces its position as a key player in the technical textile industry, serving diverse market segments with advanced textile solutions.

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH:

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH is a German company specializing in the development and manufacturing of technical textiles for various applications, including geosynthetics, civil engineering, agriculture, and environmental protection. HUESKER offers a wide range of high-performance geotextiles, geogrids, geomembranes, and erosion control textiles designed to address challenges related to soil stabilization, reinforcement, drainage, and erosion protection. The company’s technical textiles are known for their durability, strength, and versatility, making them suitable for use in infrastructure projects, environmental applications, and agricultural practices worldwide. With its focus on research and development, quality manufacturing processes, and customer-centric approach, HUESKER Synthetic GmbH is a key player in the technical textile market, providing innovative solutions for sustainable and resilient infrastructure development and environmental protection.

SKAPS Industries:

SKAPS Industries is a leading manufacturer of technical textiles and geosynthetic materials for various industries, including construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure development. Based in the United States, SKAPS offers a comprehensive range of technical textiles, including geotextiles, geogrids, drainage fabrics, and erosion control products, designed to provide solutions for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, and drainage applications. SKAPS’ technical textiles are known for their high tensile strength, durability, and performance, meeting the stringent requirements of construction projects, transportation infrastructure, and environmental protection initiatives. With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, strong research and development capabilities, and commitment to quality and innovation, SKAPS Industries is a key player in the technical textile market, providing essential solutions for infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Natural Fiber

– Synthetic Polymer

– Mineral

– Metal

– Regenerated Fiber

– Others

By Process

– Woven

– Knitted

– Non-Woven

– Others

By Application

– Mobil Tech

– InduTech

– SporTech

– BuildTech

– HomeTech

– ClothTech

– MediTech

– AgroTech

– ProTech

– PackTech

– GeoTech

– OekoTech

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion….

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2024-2032

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations

