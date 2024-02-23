Potting Compound Market Gaining a Competitive Edge Leveraging Ethnography Techniques for Consumer Understanding | Dymax Corporation, Huntsman International LLC

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Potting Compound Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Potting Compound Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The global potting compound market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Potting compounds are used as encapsulants to protect from water, dust, voltage discharge, vibration, and physical damage. Potting material is introduced during the electronic assembly and offers excellent adhesive properties; hence, they are extremely difficult to remove once they are placed in the desired place as they permanently stick to the surface, which makes rework impossible. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.

The perfectly suitable properties of potting compound for electronic applications is driving the growth of the potting compound market globally. In addition, increased consumer electronic industry output and trend for miniaturization fuels the growth of the global potting compound market during the forecast period. However, improper selection of potting resins for various applications is expected to restrain the market growth during the analyzed timeframe. Gradual adoption of two component polyurethane potting compounds by the end users across the globe is expected to create the opportunity for the key players in the global potting compound market in the upcoming years.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The global potting compounds market is segmented into resin type, curing technology, application, end user, and region. Depending on resin type, the market is categorized into polyurethane, silicone, epoxy, polyester, polyolefin, polyamide, and others. On the basis of curing technology, it is bifurcated into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. As per application, it is classified into electrical and electronics. Furthermore, the electrical applications is sub-segmented into surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, and others. Similarly, the electronics application segment is further sub-classified into capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. By end user, the market is fragmented into electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global potting compound market is provided.

Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global potting compound market growth, in terms of value and volume.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global potting compound market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Altana AG

– Aremco Products, Inc.

– Dow, Inc.

– Dymax Corporation

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

– Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Huntsman International LLC

– Lord Corporation

– Master Bond, Inc.

– MG Chemicals

– RBC Industries, Inc.

– Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Wevo-Chemie GmbH

– 3M

Other players operating and analyzed in the potting compound market are Epic Resins, Intertronics, Electrolube, ACC Silicones Ltd., EFI Polymers, and others.

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Potting Compound Market:

Aremco Products, Inc:

Aremco Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, including potting compounds, adhesives, and coatings. The company offers a wide range of potting compounds designed for encapsulating and protecting electronic components and assemblies in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, and telecommunications. Aremco’s potting compounds are known for their high thermal conductivity, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to chemicals, moisture, and thermal cycling, making them ideal for use in demanding applications where reliability and performance are critical. With its focus on research and development, quality manufacturing processes, and customer satisfaction, Aremco Products, Inc. is a key player in the potting compound market, providing innovative solutions for electronic encapsulation and protection needs.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd:

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. is a multinational company headquartered in Japan, specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced materials and chemicals for various industries. In the Potting Compound Market, Hitachi Chemical offers a range of epoxy and polyurethane potting compounds designed for encapsulating and protecting electronic components and devices. The company’s potting compounds feature high thermal stability, excellent adhesion properties, and resistance to environmental factors such as moisture, chemicals, and temperature extremes.

Hitachi Chemical’s potting compounds are used in applications such as automotive electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems, where reliability and durability are essential. With its strong research and development capabilities, global manufacturing footprint, and commitment to quality and innovation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. is a key player in the potting compound market, providing advanced solutions for electronic encapsulation and protection.

Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd:

Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of adhesive and sealant products, including potting compounds. SEPNA offers a wide range of potting compounds designed for electronic encapsulation and protection applications in industries such as automotive, electronics, telecommunications, and renewable energy.

The company’s potting compounds feature high thermal conductivity, excellent adhesion to various substrates, and resistance to environmental factors such as moisture, chemicals, and temperature extremes. Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. is known for its focus on quality control, customer service, and continuous innovation in product development. With its presence in the Chinese market and growing international footprint, SEPNA is a key player in the potting compound market, providing reliable and cost-effective solutions for electronic encapsulation and protection needs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

– Epoxy

– Polyurethane

– Silicone

– Polyester

– Polyamide

– Polyolefin

– Acrylics

By Curing Technology

– UV Curing

– Thermal Curing

– Room Temperature Curing

By Application

– Electrical

o Surface Mount Packages

o Beam Bonded Components

o Memory Devices & Microprocessors

o Others

– Electronics

o Capacitors

o Transformers

o Cable Joints

o Industrial Magnets

o Solenoids

o Others

By End User

– Electronics

– Aerospace

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion…

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

