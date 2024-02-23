Carbon Nanotubes Market Revealing the Consumer Story Ethnography Techniques for Deeper Understanding | Arkema Group, Futurecarbon GmbH

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Carbon Nanotubes Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Carbon Nanotubes Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are advanced carbon materials exhibiting different physio-chemical properties than other carbon materials. CNT is an allotrope of carbon with a cylindrical nanostructure. It exhibits remarkable characteristics, such as electrical, optical, and thermal conductivity; tensile strength; and chemical reactivity, which increase its applicability in aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electricals & electronics, life science & healthcare, personal care, and other industries.

These properties and applications of CNTs depend on the type and quality of materials used for manufacturing them. The characteristic properties of CNTs, such as high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, current carrying capacity, gas & energy storage capacity, are the major factors that drive their adoption for various applications. The global carbon nanotubes market is presently driven by end-users such as electricals & electronics, automotive, and energy sectors. Carbon nanotubes are used to make transistors, displays, touch screens, and various sensors. Transistors made from carbon nanotubes are better than silicon transistors with respect to their efficiency and processing speeds.

Being among the strongest materials, CNTs are ideal for use in high-performance automotive components. Structural nanocomposites based on carbon nanotubes play a critical role in the safety and long life of aircraft and space equipment. Therefore, rise in adoption of renewable sources of energy, such as wind and tidal, increases the use of wind mills that utilize carbon nanotubes as structural composites.

However, high manufacturing cost and low commercial penetration in various applications are the major restricting factors for the industry. CNT is a core R&D-based industry. Market players have taken significant efforts to reduce cost and improve performance to expand the product penetration across various industry verticals. The global carbon nanotubes market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increase in use by its present end-users.

However, carbon nanotechnology is a futuristic technology that receives global R&D attention. New applications for carbon nanotubes are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. For instance, biomedical application of carbon nanotubes is one such potential field. Moreover, carbon nanotubes have proved to be better drug carriers than presently available carriers. Therefore, the toxicity of CNT has presently limited its application.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The global carbon nanotubes market is segmented into type, application, and end-user. Based on type, the market is classified into single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into structural polymer composites, conductive polymer composites, conductive adhesives, fire retardant plastics, metal matrix composites, Li-ion battery electrodes, and others including rubber tire reinforcement.

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into electricals & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, sporting goods, automotive, industrial, and others. Industrial end-users include printing & packaging, rubber, and construction. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and North America. ]The global carbon nanotubes market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBES MARKET

– The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global economy by subsequently shrinking the GDPs of numerous economies, thereby changing consumer spending patterns globally.

– The global automotive supply chain got disrupted due to lack of workforce and restrictions on manufacturing operations that led to a shortage in key components required in automotive manufacturing.

– Further, uncertainty over the economic conditions during the forecast period has led to a decline in consumer confidence, thereby affecting consumer spending. This is expected to decrease vehicle sales during the forecast period. A similar trend is observed in the global demand for electronic goods, thereby impacting the semiconductor industry.

– A decline in manufacturing output as a result of partial operations is expected to decrease the demand for CNTs during the forecast period.

– Financial turbulence in leading economies may delay commissioning of new renewable electricity projects, wind mills & tidal energy farms, biofuel facilities, and renewable heat investments.

– In addition, the renewable sector in most of the countries is largely dependent on imports from other countries, notably from China. China, the known source of this pandemic, has been the most affected one in terms of material supply and material transport due to COVID-19.

– However, to secure constant supply of critical components, countries are expected to focus on uplifting their regional and local manufacturing networks.

– The above factors are expected to impact the global carbon nanotubes market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global carbon nanotubes market are:

1. Arkema Group

2. Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

3. Cheap Tubes Inc.

4. Cnano Technology Limited

5. Futurecarbon GmbH

6. Hyperion Catalysis International

7. Klean Industries Inc.

8. LG Chem

9. Nano-C Inc.

10. Nanocyl SA

11. OCSiAl

12. Toray Industries, Inc.

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Carbon Nanotubes Market:

Arkema Group:

Arkema Group is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in France, with a significant presence in the carbon nanotubes market. The company offers a wide range of innovative materials, including multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs) under its brand name Graphistrength®. Arkema’s carbon nanotubes exhibit unique properties such as high strength, electrical and thermal conductivity, and lightweight, making them ideal for various applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy storage. Arkema Group’s expertise in carbon nanotube synthesis, functionalization, and dispersion technologies positions it as a key player in the carbon nanotubes market, providing advanced materials solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers worldwide.

Cnano Technology Limited:

Cnano Technology Limited is a leading manufacturer of carbon nanotubes based in China. The company specializes in the production of high-quality single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs) using a proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process. Cnano’s carbon nanotubes are used in various applications such as composite materials, conductive coatings, energy storage devices, and electronic devices, where their unique properties contribute to improved performance and functionality. With its focus on research and development, quality manufacturing processes, and customer collaboration, Cnano Technology Limited is a key player in the carbon nanotubes market, providing high-performance materials solutions to customers worldwide.

Nano-C Inc:

Nano-C Inc is a US-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of carbon nanotubes and fullerenes. The company offers a wide range of high-quality carbon nanotubes, including single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs), tailored to meet the specific requirements of various industries such as electronics, energy, aerospace, and healthcare. Nano-C’s carbon nanotubes exhibit exceptional electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties, making them suitable for applications such as conductive films, sensors, batteries, and drug delivery systems. With its state-of-the-art production facilities, experienced team of scientists and engineers, and commitment to innovation and quality, Nano-C Inc is a key player in the carbon nanotubes market, providing advanced materials solutions to address the challenges and opportunities in nanotechnology and beyond.

Key market segments

By Type

– Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

– Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

By Application

– Structural Polymer Composites

– Conductive Polymer Composites

– Conductive Adhesives

– Fire Retardant Plastics

– Metal Matrix Composites

– Li-ion Battery Electrodes

– Others

By End-user

– Electricals & Electronics

– Aerospace & Defense

– Energy

– Sporting Goods

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

