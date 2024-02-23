Fragrance Ingredients Market Human Element of Consumer Behavior Unveiling Insights with Ethnography Techniques | Givaudan SA, Fine Fragrances Private Limited

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Fragrance Ingredients Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Fragrance Ingredients Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The global fragrance ingredients market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Fragrance ingredients are natural and synthetic substances, which when added to products give them desired smell. They are used extensively in products such as detergents, cosmetics, soaps, toiletries and so on. Ingredients for fragrances are generally extracted from natural or petroleum raw materials and are used widely in personal care and other consumer goods.

Rise in demand for natural fragrances and customer inclination toward aromatic cosmetics and personal care products fuel the global fragrance ingredients market growth. Growth in customer base, continuous product development, and rise in demand for air fresheners such as aerosol sprays, air purifiers, and car fresheners are expected to propel the global market growth. Growth in value and rise in knowledge of aromatherapy, owing to improved quality of living. Moreover, increase in use of fragrance ingredients in home products such as perfume sticks and candles fuel the global demand for fragrance ingredients.

Technological developments and rise in preference for natural fragrances indicate significant market growth. The global economy has a positive effect on the market, owing to globalization and urbanization and growth in disposable income of middle class. Huge capital investments are required for R&D projects, increase in manufacturing costs and rise in health issues such as allergies and skin problems are expected to hamper the demand of fragrance ingredients.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The global fragrance ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. By application, it is divided into hair care, personal care, fabric care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FRAGRANCE INGREDIENTS MARKET

– COVID-19 has spread across the globe and affected almost all aspects of life.

– Some major economies that have suffered severely from the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

– There is an uneven impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the fragrance ingredients market, owing to the implementation of lockdowns worldwide to halt spreading of the virus. This resulted in shutting off of almost all operations, manufacturing, and distribution of all industries.

– This has resulted in decrease in demand for cosmetic products from beauty shop which, in turn, has led to sluggish growth of the market.

– Increase in demand for personal care & cosmetic products (sanitizers, soaps, and disinfectants) and other home cleaning chemicals boosts growth of the fragrance ingredients market, which in turn, tends to overcome the effects of COVID-19 on this sector.

– Numerous beauty manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and allies along the value chain are affected by the pandemic, owing to travel restrictions and slow export-import activities. Moreover, revenue of retailers and salons & spas is also hampered by the virus spread.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fermenich International SA

– Fine Fragrances Private Limited

– Givaudan SA

– International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

– Kalpsutra chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Mane SA

– S H Kelkar and Company Limited

– Symrise

– Takasago International Corporation

– Treatt

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Fragrance Ingredients Market:

Firmenich International SA:

Firmenich International SA is a global leader in the fragrance and flavor industry, offering a wide range of fragrance ingredients to the market. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of natural and synthetic fragrance ingredients used in perfumes, cosmetics, personal care products, and household products. Firmenich’s fragrance ingredients are known for their high quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company’s extensive portfolio includes a variety of natural and synthetic aroma chemicals, essential oils, and aroma specialties that cater to the diverse needs of customers in the fragrance industry. With its strong research and development capabilities, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, Firmenich International SA is a key player in the fragrance ingredients market, providing customers with innovative and high-quality fragrance solutions.

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd:

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd is an Indian company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of fragrance ingredients and aroma chemicals. The company offers a wide range of fragrance ingredients, including synthetic aroma chemicals, essential oils, and fragrance compounds, catering to the needs of customers in the fragrance and flavor industry. Kalpsutra Chemicals’ fragrance ingredients are used in various applications such as perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, and household products. The company’s focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation has helped it establish a strong presence in the fragrance ingredients market, serving customers across India and other international markets.

Takasago International Corporation:

Takasago International Corporation is a Japanese multinational company engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of fragrance and flavor ingredients. The company offers a comprehensive range of fragrance ingredients, including natural and synthetic aroma chemicals, essential oils, and fragrance compounds, designed to meet the diverse needs of customers in the fragrance industry. Takasago’s fragrance ingredients are known for their high quality, purity, and authenticity, making them popular choices among perfumers and fragrance formulators worldwide. With its strong focus on research and development, global presence, and commitment to sustainability and innovation, Takasago International Corporation is a key player in the fragrance ingredients market, providing customers with innovative and sustainable fragrance solutions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

? Natural Ingredients

? Synthetic Ingredients

– By Application

? Hair care

? Personal Care

? Fabric care

? Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

