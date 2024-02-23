Silicone Potting Compounds Market Ethnography Techniques Unraveling the Complexities of Consumer Decision-Making | Dow Silicon Corporation, Novagard Solutions

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Silicone Potting Compounds Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Silicone Potting Compounds Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The global silicone potting compounds market was valued at $931.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,247.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Potting is the process of filling an electronics assembly or component with solid compounds to protect them from the surrounding environment. Potting compounds are widely used to insulate electronic devices and protect them from moisture.

Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment. Silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and others are widely used as potting materials. Silicone polymers have a wide operating temperature range; exhibit excellent electrical properties, hardness range, good chemical, humidity, & water resistance, and offers ease-of-use. The demand for silicone potting compounds is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the boom in the electronics industry. In addition, growing need to shield sensitive components from extreme environments used in end use industries such as automotive, computing, communications, and others is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for potting compounds is expected to increase further in the coming years on account of the associated benefits such as minimal shrinkage, high process efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The global silicone potting compounds market is segmented on the basis of curing technique, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of curing technique, the market is classified into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. The application areas of the this industry are surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. The end users of the market are electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– Transportation restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 outbreak lead to reduced factory output, and disturbed supply chains reduced significant percentage from global economic growth; thus, negatively affecting the market growth.

– Extended lockdown slowed down the production of silicon potting products due to limited resources and longer lead time to replenish raw materials.

– In addition, large dependency on Chinese exports for various silicon metals will further influence the market growth. For instance, China is the highest exporter of silicon and silica across the globe, and limited production in China increased the supply demand gap and material price.

– Furthermore, due to social distancing norms during COVID-19, manufacturing firms are working with limited workforce; thus, negatively impacting the production process.

– However, implementation of IOT and automation may reduce the need of labors wherever possible and increase operational efficiency. The automated packaging involving smart robots can reduce the workers on shop floors; thus, maintaining social distancing norms

The major players operating in the industry include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow Silicon Corporation, Novagard Solutions, LORD Corporation, ELANTAS GmbH, Master Bond Inc., MG Chemicals, and Dymax Corporation. These players have adopted product launch, acquisition, and business expansion as their key strategies to increase their market shares.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Silicone Potting Compounds Market:

Henkel AG & Co:

Henkel AG & Co. is a global leader in adhesive technologies, including silicone potting compounds. The company offers a wide range of silicone potting compounds under its brands such as Loctite and Technomelt, catering to various industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace. Henkel’s silicone potting compounds are known for their excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, and temperature extremes, making them ideal for encapsulating and protecting electronic components and assemblies. With its strong research and development capabilities, global manufacturing footprint, and commitment to innovation and sustainability, Henkel AG & Co. is a key player in the silicone potting compounds market, providing advanced solutions for electronic encapsulation and protection needs.

Novagard Solutions:

Novagard Solutions is a leading manufacturer of silicone-based products, including silicone potting compounds, sealants, and adhesives. The company offers a range of silicone potting compounds designed for applications in electronics, lighting, and automotive industries. Novagard’s silicone potting compounds are known for their excellent adhesion, flexibility, and resistance to thermal cycling, making them suitable for encapsulating and protecting electronic components in harsh environments. The company’s focus on customer service, quality assurance, and continuous product innovation has helped it establish a strong presence in the silicone potting compounds market, serving the needs of customers across various industries with reliable and high-performance solutions.

Master Bond Inc:

Master Bond Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, sealants, coatings, and potting compounds, including silicone-based products. The company offers a wide range of silicone potting compounds designed for applications in aerospace, electronics, and medical industries. Master Bond’s silicone potting compounds are known for their high thermal stability, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to chemicals and environmental factors, making them suitable for encapsulating and protecting sensitive electronic components in demanding applications. With its focus on research and development, quality control, and customer satisfaction, Master Bond Inc. is a key player in the silicone potting compounds market, providing innovative and reliable solutions for electronic encapsulation and protection needs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Curing Technique

o UV Curing

o Thermal Curing

o Room Temperature Curing

– By Application

o Capacitors

o Transformers

o Cable Joints

o Industrial Magnets

o Solenoids

o Others

o Surface Mount Packages

o Beam Bonded Components

o Memory Devices & Microprocessors

o Others

– By End User

o Electronics

o Aerospace

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Others

– By Geography

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Others

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Others

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Korea

? Australia

? Others

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Others

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion….

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

