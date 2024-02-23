Vietnam Fertilizer Market Ethnography Techniques Empowering Brands with Consumer Behavior Understanding | Baconco, Yara Vietnam

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Vietnam Fertilizer Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Vietnam Fertilizer Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Vietnam Fertilizer Market was valued at $4.5billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Fertilizer plays a major role in agriculture. It provides fundamental crop nutrients that help improve quality and yield of the crops. The basic nutrients necessary for the plant’s development are nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium. An appropriate balance of each of the nutrients is essential to increase their effectiveness.

The factors contributing toward the growth of the Vietnam fertilizer market includerise in demand for organic fertilizers, rigorous agriculture practices for improving the yield and quality of crops, and others. However, the factors such as the US-China trade war influence on Vietnam’s global trade and the export of agricultural products; negative effects of a worldwide economic slowdown in 2019, leading to the decrease in agricultural demand; extreme weather changes; and a sharp fall in prices of farm products, causing significant damage to the agricultural sector hampered the market growth in 2019 and are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period too. This affected fertilizer manufacturers and resulted in poor business performance and loss, and notable drops in stock market value compared to the previous period. On the contrary,rise intrend of organic agriculture and government support for the same booststhe demand for organic fertilizer, which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application (crop type), nutrient content, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into organic and inorganic. By form, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. Various applications (crop type) studied in the market include crop-based and non-crop-based. On the basis of nutrient content, the market is divided into organic and inorganic. Region wise, the Vietnam fertilizer market is analyzed across Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027, determining the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

? Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company

– Baconco

– DUC Giang Chemicals Group

– General Materials and Biochemical Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

– Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF)

– SongGianhCorporation (SongGianh)

– Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem)

– Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corp.,Ltd.

– Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam or PVN)

– Yara Vietnam

The other players in the value chain includeFive Star International Group, Que Lam Group, Ha Bac Nitrogen Fertilizers and Chemical Company, and others.

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Vietnam Fertilizer Market:

Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company:

The Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company (Agrimatco) is a prominent player in the Vietnam fertilizer market. Agrimatco specializes in the production, distribution, and trading of agricultural products, including fertilizers, seeds, and agrochemicals. The company offers a diverse range of fertilizers, including nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers, as well as specialized blends and micronutrient fertilizers tailored to meet the specific needs of different crops and soil types in Vietnam.

Agrimatco’s extensive distribution network and strong presence in the domestic market make it a key supplier of fertilizers to farmers, agricultural cooperatives, and agribusinesses across Vietnam. With its focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Agrimatco plays a significant role in supporting Vietnam’s agricultural sector by providing essential fertilizers for sustainable crop production and improved agricultural productivity.

Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF):

Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF) is a joint venture between Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation and Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), specializing in the production and distribution of fertilizers in Vietnam. JVF operates a modern fertilizer manufacturing facility in Vietnam, producing a wide range of nitrogenous fertilizers, including urea and ammonium nitrate, as well as compound fertilizers tailored to the specific nutrient requirements of different crops. The company’s high-quality fertilizers are distributed through its extensive network of dealers and distributors across Vietnam, serving agricultural producers and farmers in both rural and urban areas. JVF’s commitment to technological innovation, environmental sustainability, and corporate social responsibility contributes to its strong reputation and market position in the Vietnam fertilizer industry.

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam):

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is a state-owned energy company with diversified business interests, including the production and distribution of fertilizers through its subsidiary PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo). PVFCCo operates one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing complexes in Vietnam, producing a range of nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers using natural gas as a primary feedstock. The company’s fertilizers are widely used in Vietnam’s agricultural sector to enhance soil fertility, improve crop yields, and support sustainable agriculture practices. PVFCCo’s strong distribution network, efficient logistics, and strategic partnerships with agricultural cooperatives and government agencies contribute to its significant market presence and role in supporting Vietnam’s agricultural development goals. As a key player in the Vietnam fertilizer market, PetroVietnam and its subsidiary PVFCCo play an essential role in ensuring the availability of essential fertilizers to meet the needs of Vietnam’s growing agricultural sector.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Organic

o Pure Organic Fertilizers

o Microbiological Fertilizers

o Bio Organic Fertilizers

o Mineral Organic Fertilizers

– Inorganic

o Nitrogen

o Phosphorous

o Potassium

o NPK

By Form

– Organic

– Inorganic

By Application (Crop Type)

– Crop-Based

o Cereals &Grains

o Pulses &Oilseeds

o Fruits &Vegetables

– Non-Crop-Based

o Turf &Ornamentals

o Others

By Nutrient Content

– Organic

o Presence of Organic Substances is More Than 60%

o Presence of Organic Substances from 40% to 60%

o Presence of Organic Substances is from 20% to 40%

– Inorganic

o Presence of Inorganic Substances up to 60%

o Presence of Inorganic Substances from 40% to 60%

o Presence of Inorganic Substance from 20% to 40%

o Others

By Region

– Northern Vietnam

– Central Vietnam

– Southern Vietnam

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

