Solar Power Equipment Market CAGR of 12.5%, Maximizing the Value of Focus Groups Strategies for Effective Qualitative Research

The Global Solar Power Equipment Market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The global solar power equipment market is analyzed from multiple perspectives, examining market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032.

The Global Solar Power Equipment Market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Solar power equipment are mounted on ground or rooftop to harness the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity for further use by industrial, utility, commercial, or residential sector. Various types of solar power equipment include solar panels, solar batteries, solar mounting & racking system, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others.

Solar energy serves as a clean and environment-friendly energy source, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solar power equipment globally. In addition, solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system is a potential green technology, which combats climatic changes by decreasing dependence on conservative fossil fuel-based energy. Moreover, they help to meet the energy needs of residential and nonresidential buildings by providing electricity within an existing distribution network. However, high dependency on solar radiation and constant changes in weather conditions are the major challenges faced by the solar power equipment industry. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global solar power equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market is fragmented into solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. The solar panels segment is anticipated to dominate the global solar power equipment market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into residential, nonresidential, and utility. The utility segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

The global solar power equipment market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABB Group

Canadian Solar

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

LONGi Solar

Shunfeng International

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Solar Power Equipment Market:

Canadian Solar:

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar power equipment manufacturers and a leading provider of solar energy solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of solar products, including solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverters, mounting systems, and energy storage solutions. Canadian Solar’s PV modules are known for their high efficiency, reliability, and durability, making them suitable for various applications, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. With its global manufacturing footprint, extensive research and development capabilities, and commitment to sustainability, Canadian Solar is a key player in the solar power equipment market, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy worldwide.

JA Solar:

JA Solar is a leading manufacturer of high-performance solar PV products and a key player in the global solar power equipment market. The company specializes in the production of solar PV modules, cells, and silicon wafers, offering a wide range of products tailored to meet the specific needs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. JA Solar’s PV modules are known for their high efficiency, reliability, and performance in various environmental conditions, making them suitable for rooftop installations, ground-mounted systems, and solar farms. With its advanced manufacturing facilities, strong research and development capabilities, and commitment to quality and innovation, JA Solar is a trusted supplier of solar power equipment, contributing to the widespread adoption of solar energy worldwide.

Shunfeng International:

Shunfeng International (SFCE) is a leading renewable energy company with a diverse portfolio of solar power equipment and solutions. The company offers a wide range of solar products and services, including solar PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems, and solar project development services. SFCE’s solar PV modules are known for their high efficiency, reliability, and performance, making them suitable for various applications, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. With its vertically integrated business model, strong manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships, Shunfeng International is a key player in the solar power equipment market, providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions globally.

Solar Power Equipment Key Market Segments :

By Equipment

Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System

Storage System

Others

By Application

Residential

Nonresidential

Utility

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

