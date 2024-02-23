Battery Metals Market Psychology of Consumer Behavior Understanding the Factors that Drive Purchasing Decisions | Umicore, Tianqi Lithium

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Battery Metals Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Battery Metals Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Global Battery Metals Market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. Battery metals are the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. These battery metals are increasingly used in batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications.

Lithium metals are extracted from the brines and hard rock deposits present in the economies such as China, Americas, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Portugal. Cobalt is most widely used as the cathode material in the lithium-ion batteries. Nickel is used in battery applications, owing to its high energy density and storage capacity. Surge in penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices significantly contribute toward the growth of the global battery metals market. In addition, increase in demand for electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicle from both developed and developing economies across the globe is projected to fuel the growth of the battery metal market from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, rapid growth of the renewable energy industry is expected to boost the demand for batteries, which, in turn, drives global battery metals market.

However, increase in battery waste and high risk of battery material supply security due to international trade relations are expected to hamper the growth of the battery metals market, globally. Conversely, increase in investment toward electrification of remote and rural area is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market. Furthermore, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

The global battery metals market is segmented into metals type, application, and region. Depending on metal type, it is categorized into lithium, cobalt, nickel, and others. The applications covered in the study include consumer electronics, electric mobility, energy storage systems, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Glencore International AG

– Albemarle Corporation

– Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

– Umicore

– Tianqi Lithium

– Vale

– China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

– SQM S.A.

– Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd.

– Norlisk Nickel.

Other players operating in the battery metals market are Bolt Metals, Galaxy Resources Limited, BHP Group, and Anglo American Plc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Battery Metals Market

Glencore International AG:

Glencore International AG is a globally diversified natural resources company headquartered in Switzerland, with significant operations in the battery metals market. Glencore is a leading producer and trader of cobalt, a key component in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. The company’s cobalt operations include mining and refining activities in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Australia. Glencore also produces other battery metals such as nickel, copper, and zinc, which are essential for battery manufacturing. With its extensive portfolio of battery metals assets and expertise in commodity trading, Glencore plays a vital role in the global battery metals market, serving the growing demand from the automotive and renewable energy sectors.

Tianqi Lithium:

Tianqi Lithium is a leading Chinese producer of lithium chemicals, a key component in lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. Tianqi Lithium is one of the largest lithium producers globally, with operations spanning across China and overseas. The company’s lithium production assets include mines, processing plants, and refining facilities, enabling it to produce high-quality lithium products for various applications. Tianqi Lithium’s strategic partnerships and investments in lithium projects worldwide have positioned it as a key player in the battery metals market, serving the surging demand for lithium-ion batteries driven by the global shift towards electric mobility and renewable energy.

Norilsk Nickel:

Norilsk Nickel is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel, palladium, and other precious metals, with significant operations in Russia. Nickel is a critical component in lithium-ion batteries, used primarily in electric vehicle batteries. Norilsk Nickel is also a major producer of cobalt, another key battery metal, extracted as a by-product from its nickel and copper mining operations. With its extensive nickel and cobalt reserves and production capacity, Norilsk Nickel is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for battery metals driven by the electrification of transportation and the transition to renewable energy. The company’s strong presence in the battery metals market and its commitment to sustainability make it a key player in meeting the increasing demand for battery metals globally.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Metals Type

– Lithium

– Cobalt

– Nickel

– Others

By Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Electric Mobility

– Energy Storage Systems

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion…

