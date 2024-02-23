Hydroxychloroquine Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence Understanding Your Industry and Competitors | Zydus Cadila, Ipca Laboratories

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Hydroxychloroquine Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Hydroxychloroquine Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $4.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Hydroxychloroquine, and anti-malarial drug, when combined with chloroquine has the potential to be the major game-changer in the medical history. In certain small and vitro, uncontrolled or poorly controlled clinical studies, it demonstrated antiviral activity against (SARS-CoV-2) severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2. Such researches are considered as hypothesis.

However, followed by the tweet of President Trump, it completely changed the scenario of the market, with reports of shortages of the medicine in pharmacies within 24 hours. Amidst the outbreak, certain nations such as the U.S. and India are endorsing its use as preventive measures for COVID-19. The growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market is drive by surge in demand for the medication, which led to hike in production of the drug by the Indian Government. IPCA Laboratories, which have approximately 70% of the market share in this sector in India, has increased its production tenfold. However, the nationwide lockdown acted as a hindrance for growth of the global market. In addition, disruption in logistic chains and less availability of raw materials, which are mostly scoured from China have restrained the market growth. With the initiation of normal operation in China after the lockdown and backward integration of some industry players have helped the market to cope up to a certain extent.

In April 2019, IPCA Laboratories signed a contract to acquire Maharashtra-based Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd. According to the contract, IPCA Laboratories is supposed to buy the company, which is associated with the marketing and manufacturing of advanced drug intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), custom synthesis molecules, and fine chemicals. Thus, this initiative by IPCA Laboratories will help the company in increasing the production capacity of the drug and contribute in meeting the present demand.

On March 25 2020, the Indian Government imposed a ban on export of the drug to ensure that the nation had adequate stock of the medication to meet domestic needs. However, later the government decided to lift the ban partially. The SAARC nations along with other 30 nations and the U.S. and West Asia proposed India to lift the ban on export. Considering the high demand for the medication, pharmaceutical companies in the nation have planned to increase the production by 5 to 6 times to over 70 metric tons by May 2020. Apart from IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila and Wallace Pharmaceuticals are some of the other leading manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine.

The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, disease, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into tablet and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Depending on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, specialty drug store, and retail pharmacy. The diseases covered in the study include malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, coronavirus, and others. Region wise, the hydroxychloroquine market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the hydroxychloroquine market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict hydroxychloroquine market growth is provided.

– The hydroxychloroquine market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market share.

Key Players

o Cadila Healthcare Ltd

o Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

o Ipca Laboratories Ltd

o Mylan N.V

o Novartis AG

o Pfizer Inc.

o Sanofi S.A.

o Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

o Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

o Zydus Cadila

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Hydroxychloroquine Market:

Cadila Healthcare Ltd: Cadila Healthcare Ltd, based in India, is a leading pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, including hydroxychloroquine. Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used to treat and prevent malaria, and it has gained attention in recent times due to its potential use in managing certain medical conditions. Cadila Healthcare has established itself as a prominent player in the hydroxychloroquine market, providing high-quality pharmaceuticals to address various healthcare needs. The company's commitment to research and development, coupled with its global reach, positions Cadila Healthcare as a key contributor to the availability and accessibility of hydroxychloroquine on the market. Novartis AG: Novartis AG is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland, known for its extensive portfolio of healthcare products. While hydroxychloroquine is not the primary focus of Novartis, the company has been involved in research and development related to the drug. Novartis has a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical offerings, covering areas such as cardiovascular health, oncology, neuroscience, and immunology. As part of its commitment to global health, Novartis has been engaged in efforts to explore the potential use of hydroxychloroquine in the context of various medical conditions, including infectious diseases. The company's dedication to advancing medical science and providing innovative solutions reinforces its position as a notable player in the hydroxychloroquine market. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including hydroxychloroquine. The company has a global presence, serving markets across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Torrent Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated expertise in producing high-quality medications, including hydroxychloroquine, to address various healthcare needs, particularly in the treatment and prevention of malaria. The company's commitment to quality, compliance, and accessibility of pharmaceuticals positions Torrent Pharmaceuticals as a key player in the hydroxychloroquine market, contributing to the global efforts to combat malaria and exploring potential applications of the drug in other medical

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Tablet

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

– Specialty Drug Store

– Retail Pharmacy

By Disease

– Malaria

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Lupus Erythematosus

– Coronavirus

– Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion…

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

