Liquid Packaging Market Enhancing Consumer Understanding the Role of Ethnography Techniques | MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Liquid Packaging Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Liquid Packaging Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

The Global liquid Packaging Market was valued at $331.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Liquid packaging is used for protecting and increasing the shelf life of liquid and semi-liquid products. It seals the contents from factors such as pollution, physical damage, and sunlight; thereby, making it easier for transportation and storage. Liquid packaging is designed in two basic forms, which include rigid and flexible. Rigid packaging is an old concept that includes various types of bottles and containers.

Rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type of liquid packaging. It includes cartons, paperboard, glass, cans, plastics, and PET bottles. They are widely used to pack liquid products such as water, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beverages, dairy products, and others. Flexible packaging includes packaging films, various types of cartons, stand-up pouches, bag-in-box, and sachets.

Presently, the global liquid packaging market is driven by the food & beverages and FMCG industries. These two markets have witnessed significant growth due to the global e-commerce boom and smartphones penetration, mainly in countries such as Germany, India, China, and the U.S. In order to cater to this e-commerce surge, major liquid packaging players have set up design labs, so as to smoothen collaboration with food & beverage as well as food delivery chains.

Hence, due to its extensive applications in the food & beverage, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industries, expansion of either of these industry verticals impacts the global liquid packaging market growth. Furthermore, increase in population increases the demand for beverage products. As a result, beverage companies have to step up their production, while retailers require to keep products for longer periods. Liquid packaging such as a carton or packaging film increases the shelf life of food products such as milk and juice. However, government policies regarding disposal and recyclability of plastics is a major threat to the global liquid packaging market. Moreover, stringent government quality standards for the use of plastics in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

On the contrary, rise in focus toward the development of 100% recyclable liquid packaging solutions; thereby, increasing the sustainability of liquid packaging will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the liquid packaging market during the forecast period. Use of nanoparticles (NPs) in food packaging applications will be a breakthrough in liquid packaging technology. Presently, the wide scale adoption of NPs is being prevented by limited data on its toxicological effects.

The global liquid packaging market is segmented by materials, technology, packaging format, end user and region. Based on materials, the global liquid packaging market is studied into paperboard, plastics, glass, metal, and others. Plastics is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Based on technology, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and Form Fill Seal technology. Based on packaging format, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into flexible and rigid.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Flexible liquid packaging is further sub-segmented into films, stand-up pouches, and bag-in-box; while rigid liquid packaging is sub-segmented into carton, paperboards; bottles, jars, cans & tubes. The end users of liquid packaging are food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, industrial, and other industries. Based on region, the global liquid packaging market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

– Impact of COVID-19 on the Global liquid packaging market

o The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every leading economy around the world, impacting the economic growth.

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in countries such as India and Germany, the tourism and the hotel industry declined, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the liquid packaging market.

o On the contrary, an increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2020. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020. This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

o Hence, the liquid packaging market got impacted in both positive as well as negative way.

The global liquid packaging market profiles the leading players in the liquid packaging market, they include Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Gerresheimer AG, Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Liquid Packaging Market:

Goglio S.p.A:

Goglio S.p.A is an Italian company specializing in the design and manufacture of flexible packaging solutions, including liquid packaging. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions tailored to the specific needs of liquid products, including beverages, dairy products, sauces, and industrial fluids. Goglio’s liquid packaging solutions include flexible pouches, bags, and liners made from various materials such as multilayer films, aluminum foil, and laminates. These packaging solutions are designed to provide excellent barrier properties, protection against oxygen, light, and moisture, and extended shelf life for liquid products. With its focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Goglio S.p.A is a key player in the liquid packaging market, serving customers worldwide with reliable and efficient packaging solutions for a wide range of liquid products.

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd:

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd is a global packaging company with a diverse portfolio of products, including liquid packaging solutions. The company offers a range of packaging solutions for liquid products, including cartons, pouches, and bottles, catering to various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Reynolds’ liquid packaging solutions are designed to meet the specific requirements of liquid products, providing protection, convenience, and brand differentiation. The company’s innovative packaging designs, sustainable materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies make it a key player in the liquid packaging market, serving customers around the world with high-quality and cost-effective packaging solutions.

Smurfit Kappa:

Smurfit Kappa is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions, including liquid packaging solutions. The company offers a wide range of liquid packaging solutions, including corrugated cartons, bag-in-box systems, and composite packaging materials, designed to meet the unique needs of liquid products such as beverages, edible oils, and liquid detergents. Smurfit Kappa’s liquid packaging solutions are known for their sustainability, functionality, and cost-effectiveness, providing excellent protection, convenience, and branding opportunities for liquid products. With its focus on innovation, customer collaboration, and sustainability, Smurfit Kappa is a key player in the liquid packaging market, providing customers with tailored packaging solutions that meet their specific requirements and contribute to their success in the marketplace.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Materials

– Paperboard

– Plastics

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Others

– Glass

– Metal

– Others

– By Technology

– Aseptic Liquid Packaging

– Blow Molding

– Form Fill Seal

– By Packaging Format

– Flexible

o Films

o Stand-up Pouches

o Bag-in-box

– Rigid

o Carton

o Paperboards

o Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

– By End User

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Household Care

– Industrial

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2024-2032

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

