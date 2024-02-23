Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan launches US caucus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Friday (Feb. 23) saw 72 of its 113 members join a newly launched multi-party United States Caucus (LUC).

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) spoke at the event, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Before running in the Jan. 13 election, Hsiao served as Taiwan’s envoy in Washington from 2020.

Han pointed to the large degree of participation in the new group. He said he hoped it was a sign of developing bilateral relations, fortifying the friendship between the two countries.

Hsiao said she was pleased lawmakers from all political parties had joined the LUC. Everybody working together to promote foreign relations was of the utmost importance to Taiwan, she said.

The future vice president named the forging of a bipartisan consensus in the U.S. as one of the key issues, as Washington had played a crucial role in maintaining Taiwan’s economic prosperity and regional stability.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Acting Director Jeremy Cornforth said that this year marked the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act.

U.S. support for Taiwan was as rock-solid as ever, he told the lawmakers. AIT represented U.S. interests in Taiwan but was also willing to provide support where both sides had common interests, according to Cornforth.