Taiwan's horticultural industry blooms with global partnerships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) has facilitated the signing of cooperation agreements between the International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and key local industry players, marking a significant step in Taiwan's efforts to foster exchanges and networking in the field.

ISHS has formalized memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Taiwan Society for Horticultural Science, Taiwan Seed Society, and Taiwan Orchid Growers Association, as part of its recent engagements in Taiwan.

The agreements were signed during ISHS's visit for a two-day conference and the concurrent hosting of the 23rd World Orchid Conference (WOC) and the 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) in Tainan. This rare convergence of major global orchid expos provided a unique platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

During their visit, ISHS members gained insights into Taiwan's horticultural development and exchanged ideas on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The MOUs are expected to bring about connections between Taiwan's horticultural businesses and the global community, fostering capacity building and knowledge exchange, according to the MOA.

In a significant development, CH Biotech, a Taiwanese company specializing in agricultural biotechnological products, has become the first corporate member of ISHS. This milestone underscores Taiwan's commitment to enhancing its global presence in the horticultural industry and signifies a new chapter in its collaboration with international partners.