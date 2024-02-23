Taichung dad takes samurai sword to school over alleged bullying of son

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested by police on Thursday (Feb. 22) after he took a samurai sword to school and allegedly intimidated the parents of children he believed had bullied his son.

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Cheng's sister, the child's main caregiver, picked up the boy from school in Taichung City's Taiping District but thought she overheard his classmates making negative remarks about him. Cheng was informed and asked the school to deal with it.

The school conducted an inquiry and deemed it a misunderstanding, reported UDN. They invited Cheng and four other parents to the school for reconciliation and clarification at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

However, a 32-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) appeared with a blue bag containing a samurai sword and other weapons. He reportedly pounded on the table and windows and insulted the other participants.



Samurai sword, scabbard, and bag seized by police from Cheng. (Taichung City Police Department photo)

The school's principal reported the incident to the police. School officials reportedly also ordered all 52 classes in the school to close their doors and windows as a precaution, reported Liberty Times.

When police arrived Cheng is said to have calmed down. They escorted Cheng out of the school and found his bag contained an unsharpened samurai sword, golf club, and other objects.

Officers assisted the school in de-escalating the situation. After students from both sides of the dispute apologized, the incident was closed.

Cheng said at the police station the blade was not sharp and that he only intended to scare the other parents. After police completed their questioning, they transferred him to the district prosecutor's office to be investigated for threatening and endangering public safety (恐嚇危害安全罪) and obstruction of personal freedom (妨害自由).