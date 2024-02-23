Alexa
Taiwan, US sign development cooperation MOU

Taiwan hopes to participate in US Development Finance Corp projects

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/23 16:20
Taiwan envoy to Washington Alexander Yui and AIT Managing Director Ingrid Larson sign a development aid MOU in the U.S. Thursday. (CNA, TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan envoy in the United States Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Thursday (Feb. 22) to explore cooperation in international development projects.

The agreement covers basic infrastructure, climate change, energy, telecom, agriculture, women’s empowerment, and healthcare, per CNA. Taiwan was hoping it could participate in the high-quality projects managed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Yui said.

The envoy emphasized cooperation with the U.S. and other partners valuing democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. The DFC said the two sides could use all available instruments, resources, and capabilities to develop opportunities around the world.
