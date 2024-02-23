Somaliland minister looks for fisheries cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Somaliland Fisheries and Coastal Development Minister Rabi Sharif Abdi Mohamed hopes for Taiwanese investments in the East African country’s fisheries sector, reports said Thursday (Feb. 22).

Vice Foreign Minister Remus Chen (陳立國) said that Taiwan would be happy to share its experiences in the sector with Somaliland, per CNA. While the two countries are not official diplomatic allies, they opened representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.

Taiwan and Somaliland share similar values regarding democracy and freedom, and already cooperate in domains including education, agriculture, telecom, and healthcare, Chen said. The minister’s visit served to underline Somaliland’s rich fishing resources and related business opportunities, according to MOFA.

The delegation also visited the Ocean Affairs Council and the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries Agency, where they discussed bilateral investment and trade in the fisheries sector.