Somaliland minister looks for fisheries cooperation with Taiwan

Taiwan willing to share experiences with East African nation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/23 16:08
Somaliland Minister Rabi Sharif Abdi Mohamed (fourth left) discussed fisheries cooperation with Taiwan during his visit Thursday. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Somaliland Fisheries and Coastal Development Minister Rabi Sharif Abdi Mohamed hopes for Taiwanese investments in the East African country’s fisheries sector, reports said Thursday (Feb. 22).

Vice Foreign Minister Remus Chen (陳立國) said that Taiwan would be happy to share its experiences in the sector with Somaliland, per CNA. While the two countries are not official diplomatic allies, they opened representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.

Taiwan and Somaliland share similar values regarding democracy and freedom, and already cooperate in domains including education, agriculture, telecom, and healthcare, Chen said. The minister’s visit served to underline Somaliland’s rich fishing resources and related business opportunities, according to MOFA.

The delegation also visited the Ocean Affairs Council and the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries Agency, where they discussed bilateral investment and trade in the fisheries sector.
Somaliland
Taiwan-Somaliland ties
fisheries
Remus Chen
MOFA

