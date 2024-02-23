Taiwanese infielder Yu Chang inks minor league deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday (Feb. 20) signed Taiwanese infielder Yu Chang (張育成) to a minor league deal.

The contract includes an invitation to the Rays’ major league Spring Training camp, according to Sports Illustrated. The 28-year-old Chang played for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, batting .162 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 39 games.

Chang was acquired by the Red Sox off waivers from the Rays in September 2022. Chang played in 36 games for the Rays in 2022. During that season he played for the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Rays, and the Red Sox.

He started his career in the majors playing for the Guardians from 2019 to 2022. Chang has played 235 career games in the MLB over five seasons, hitting .204 with 20 homers and 79 RBIs, and has played all four infield positions, according to AP.