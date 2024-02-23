Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market High Hopes for Future Revenues as Market Size Continues to Rise | Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Hyper-converged infrastructureis a software-defined infrastructure that tightly-integrates storage, compute, networking and virtualization resources into a single system. This type of infrastructure leverages existing IT framework by combining its storage, computing, and networking resources into a single system to reduce its complexity and increase scalability. Hyper-converged infrastructure as a platform include a primary hypervisor that virtualizes computing & networking, and software-defined storage.Risein need to use commodity hardwarethat issupported by a single vendor, results to a flexible and simpler to manage infrastructure design, which is a hyper-converged infrastructure benefit that has led to increase in adoption among various enterprises.

Increase in demand for data protection and disaster recovery among data center organizations is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in need to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) major data center oriented industry is leveraging hyper-converged infrastructures it lowers cost of acquisition due to availability of commodity hardware. Proliferation of virtualization products and services has further boosted the growth of the market as it helps to reduce the cost and complexity associated with a virtual desktop infrastructure rollout. However, hardware-based IT organizations find it difficult to migrate to cloud computing and virtualization due to vendor lock-in situation which is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in investments in developing data center infrastructures across developing economies is an opportunistic factor of the global market.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the ICT industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of application, it is divided into remote office or branch office, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, backup recovery or disaster recovery, critical applications virtualization, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized intoBFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, education, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Dell Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Microsoft Corporation

– NetApp, Inc.

– Nutanix, Inc.

– Pivot3

– Scale Computing

– VMware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global technology company that offers a wide range of products and services, including hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions. HPE’s HCI offerings include the HPE SimpliVity platform, which combines compute, storage, and networking resources into a single integrated system. HPE SimpliVity is designed to streamline IT operations, improve scalability and agility, and reduce infrastructure complexity and cost. With its robust HCI solutions, HPE caters to enterprises and organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of hyper-convergence for virtualization, cloud computing, and digital transformation initiatives.

NetApp, Inc:

NetApp, Inc. is a multinational storage and data management company that offers hyper-converged infrastructure solutions under its NetApp HCI portfolio. NetApp HCI combines compute, storage, networking, and management capabilities into a scalable and flexible platform designed for modern data centers and hybrid cloud environments. NetApp HCI leverages NetApp’s expertise in data management and storage technologies, including its SolidFire all-flash storage, to deliver high-performance, highly available infrastructure for virtualized workloads, containerized applications, and cloud-native environments. With its focus on data management and hybrid cloud integration, NetApp is a key player in the hyper-converged infrastructure market, catering to organizations seeking efficient and scalable infrastructure solutions for their digital initiatives.

VMware, Inc:

VMware, Inc. is a global leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure software. VMware offers hyper-converged infrastructure solutions through its VMware vSAN platform, which integrates compute, storage, and networking resources into a software-defined infrastructure stack. VMware vSAN is designed to deliver high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective HCI solutions for virtualized environments, hybrid cloud deployments, and modern applications. VMware’s HCI solutions leverage its industry-leading virtualization technology, including VMware vSphere hypervisor and VMware vCenter management software, to provide organizations with simplified management, increased agility, and improved resource utilization. With its strong presence in the virtualization market and comprehensive HCI offerings, VMware is a prominent player in the hyper-converged infrastructure market, serving enterprises and businesses of all sizes.

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

By Application

– Remote office or branch office

– Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

– Data center consolidation

– Backup recovery or disaster recovery

– Critical applications Virtualization

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Government

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Energy and Utilities

– Education

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

