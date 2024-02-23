E-Prescribing Market Elevation Scaling New Heights with Dazzling Trends | Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “E-Prescribing Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “E-Prescribing Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing is a digital application that securely provides bidirectional electronic information exchange between payers/PBMs, pharmacies, prescribing providers, directly or through an intermediary network. E-prescribing includes routing prescriptions that ensures prescribed drug against the patient’s health formulary of covered drugs, obtains prior authorization, gains any known patient drug allergies, identifies any drug-drug interactions, provides access to patients’ medication history from external sources, and sends or receives acknowledgement of prescriptions filled. The major capability of e-prescribing is to support important process in care delivery, such as medication management, medication reconciliation, and prior authorization, this in turn is driving the e-prescribing market growth.

Factors that drive the growth of the global e-prescribing market include rise in focus of developed government initiatives and incentive programs toward adoption of e-prescribing solutions, rise in focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, and increase in need to curtail escalating healthcare costs. However, e-prescribing solutions are costly to integrate in the EHR or HIT systems and rise in concerns associated with security & workflow of digital healthcare records are major factors that hinder the e-prescribing market growth. Furthermore, increase in development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in adoption of e-prescribing in the developing countries across Asia-Pacific are opportunistic factors of the global e-prescribing market.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The e-prescribing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, end user, and region. By component, it is categorized into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

– Athenahealth, Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– Change Healthcare

– DrFirst.com, Inc.

– eClinicalWorks

– Epic Systems Corporation

– Medical Information Technology, Inc.

– Practice Fusion, Inc.

– Surescripts

Analysis of the top key players operating in the E-Prescribing Market:

Medical Information Technology, Inc:

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) is a prominent provider of healthcare information technology solutions, including electronic health record (EHR) systems and e-prescribing software. In the E-Prescribing market, MEDITECH offers a comprehensive e-prescribing solution integrated within its EHR platform. MEDITECH’s e-prescribing software enables healthcare providers to electronically generate and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies, improving medication management, reducing errors, and enhancing patient safety.

With its intuitive user interface, clinical decision support features, and integration with pharmacies and drug databases, MEDITECH’s e-prescribing solution streamlines the prescribing process, enhances medication adherence, and promotes interoperability across healthcare settings. With its long-standing presence in the healthcare IT industry and focus on patient-centered solutions, MEDITECH is a key player in the E-Prescribing market, serving healthcare organizations and providers worldwide.

Athenahealth, Inc:

Athenahealth, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management software. In the E-Prescribing market, Athenahealth offers a robust e-prescribing solution as part of its integrated EHR platform. Athenahealth’s e-prescribing software enables healthcare providers to electronically prescribe medications, access patients’ medication history, and check for drug interactions and allergies in real-time.

With its user-friendly interface, automated workflows, and integration with pharmacies and drug databases, Athenahealth’s e-prescribing solution helps improve medication management, enhance patient safety, and streamline the prescribing process for healthcare providers. With its focus on cloud-based technology and commitment to delivering innovative solutions, Athenahealth is a key player in the E-Prescribing market, serving healthcare organizations and practices of all sizes.

eClinicalWorks:

eClinicalWorks is a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and patient engagement software. In the E-Prescribing market, eClinicalWorks offers a comprehensive e-prescribing solution integrated within its EHR platform. eClinicalWorks’ e-prescribing software enables healthcare providers to electronically prescribe medications, access patients’ medication history, and check for drug interactions and formulary information in real-time. With its intuitive interface, clinical decision support features, and connectivity to pharmacies and drug databases, eClinicalWorks’ e-prescribing solution improves medication management, enhances patient safety, and reduces prescription errors. With its focus on delivering comprehensive and integrated healthcare IT solutions, eClinicalWorks is a key player in the E-Prescribing market, serving healthcare organizations, clinics, and physician practices across the globe.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solutions

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By End User

– Hospitals

– Office-based Physicians

– Pharmaceuticals

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

