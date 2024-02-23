Field Service Management Market Trend Explorations Navigating the Worldwide Market’s Dazzling Terrain | Microsoft Corporation, OverIT

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Field Service Management Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Field Service Management Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Field service management (FSM) solution is an automated system, which streamlines all the processes associated with the field operations. Field service providers can schedule the orders and dispatch the right agent to the right work location and track the vehicles by using field service software. FSM solution enables companies to automate entire field management which helps in minimizing number of errors and delay. Thus, enabling companies in timely completion of field operations.

Increase in need for automation in field service operations, rise in need for real time visibility in field service management, proliferation of mobile devices, shifting preference toward cloud-technology, and need to keep track of all the activities & resources associated with field services are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global field service management market. In addition, the need for managing service contracts, scheduling & dispatching field workers, and for achieving efficient performance from optimum utilization of field resources, is further propelling the demand of field service management solutions.

However, scarcity of skilled labors and security concerns in terms of data privacy impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning with the field service management software and adoption of IoT driving the demand for cloud-based FSM solutions are some of the factors offering significant growth opportunities to the global field service management market during the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the ICT industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into software, and services. The solution segment is sub-divided into segments such as schedule, dispatch, & route optimization, customer management, work order management, inventory management, service contract management, reporting & analytics, and others. The services segment is further categorized into implementation & integration, training & support, consultancy services. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.

According to organization size market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). As per industry verticals, market is divided across IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, BFSI, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, construction and others. Based on region, the global field service management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global field service management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global field service management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Comarch SA

– IFS AB

– Infor

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– OverIT

– Praxedo

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– SAP SE

– ServiceMax

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Field Service Management Market:

Comarch SA:

Comarch SA is a global provider of IT solutions and services, including field service management (FSM) software. In the Field Service Management market, Comarch offers a comprehensive FSM platform designed to optimize field service operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Comarch’s FSM solution enables organizations to efficiently manage field service activities, including scheduling, dispatching, work order management, and technician tracking. With its intuitive user interface, real-time visibility into field operations, and mobile capabilities, Comarch’s FSM platform helps organizations streamline service delivery, improve technician productivity, and maximize resource utilization. Comarch’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions makes it a key player in the Field Service Management market, serving organizations across various industries, including telecommunications, utilities, and manufacturing.

OverIT:

OverIT is a leading provider of field service management software and augmented reality solutions. In the Field Service Management market, OverIT offers Geocall, a comprehensive FSM platform that enables organizations to optimize field service operations, improve service quality, and reduce costs. Geocall features advanced capabilities for scheduling and dispatching technicians, managing work orders, and providing real-time updates to customers. OverIT’s FSM platform also incorporates augmented reality (AR) technology, allowing technicians to access digital manuals, remote support, and visual assistance for troubleshooting and repairs. With its focus on innovation and digital transformation, OverIT is a key player in the Field Service Management market, serving organizations in industries such as utilities, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

ServiceMax:

ServiceMax is a leading provider of field service management software solutions for asset-intensive industries. In the Field Service Management market, ServiceMax offers a comprehensive FSM platform designed to help organizations optimize field service operations, improve asset performance, and enhance customer satisfaction. ServiceMax’s FSM platform enables organizations to manage work orders, schedule and dispatch technicians, track service contracts, and perform preventive maintenance tasks efficiently. With its cloud-based architecture, mobile capabilities, and real-time analytics, ServiceMax’s FSM platform empowers organizations to deliver exceptional service experiences and maximize equipment uptime. ServiceMax’s focus on delivering value through field service excellence makes it a key player in the Field Service Management market, serving organizations in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

o Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

o Customer Management

o Work Order Management

o Inventory Management

o Service Contract Management

o Reporting and Analytics

o Others

– Services

o Implementation & integration

o Training & support

o Consultancy services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large enterprises

– Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare & life sciences

– Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion…

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2024-2032

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

