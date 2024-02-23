March in support of Ukraine to be held in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A march to support Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country will be held in Taipei City on Saturday (Feb. 24).

The group Taiwan Stands with Ukraine (TSWU) is organizing a rally titled the "2nd Anniversary March for Peace in Ukraine," to mark the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The group says that its members include Ukrainians in Taiwan, Taiwanese, and people from across the globe.

The group said the war has cost thousands of Ukrainian lives and wrought devastation on many parts of "our beautiful country." TSWU alleged that Russia's goal of seizing Ukraine and "erasing the Ukrainian state remains unchanged."

The organizers accused Russian forces of continuing to bomb Ukrainian cities on a nightly basis and "counting on the world getting tired of the war.” Therefore, TSWU argued that is imperative that Ukraininans and others who back democracy, maintain their support for Ukraine "until the invaders are defeated."

The group included Taiwan on this list of democratic countries and noted that Taiwan, its government, and people, have been "steadfast in their support of Ukraine for the past two years."

According to the organizers, participants will gather at Da'an Park in Taipei's Da'an District at 1 p.m. Those taking part are welcome to bring their slogans, flags, and posters to show their backing for Ukraine's people and sovereignty.

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference which will be held in the park from 1:10 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. The march will commence at Da'an Park at 1:30 p.m., before heading north on Xinsheng South Road, left on Renai Road, left at the East Gate, and finishing at the Liberty Square Arch at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Once at the Liberty Square Arch, from 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., a few remarks to welcome attendees and thank Taiwan will be made. A minute of silence will then be held for Singcyang Diway (Tseng Sheng-kuang, 曾聖光) a volunteer Taiwanese soldier and member of the Amis tribe who died fighting for the Ukrainian army in 2022.

From 2:40 to 2:50, poetry will be read aloud in Ukrainian and Mandarin and the Ukrainian National Anthem will be sung. A performance art project organized by the local Ukrainian community to observe 730 days of war will be presented from 2:50 to 3:00.

For more information, check the rally's event page on Facebook or contact TSWU Organizer Alex Khomenko via line @akhomenko.