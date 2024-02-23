Function-as-a-Service Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in near Future | Rogue Wave Software, Tibco Software

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Function-as-a-Service Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Function-as-a-Service Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Function as a service is a cloud computing service which provides customers with a platform for developing, managing and running application functionalities without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure. In addition, it provides a serverless way to execute modular pieces of code on the edge. Many organizations are adopting function as a service for improving developer velocity, increases the cost efficiency and built in scalability. It provides software developer to update a piece of code, which can be executed in response to any events, such as user clicking on an element in web application.

Several benefits such as reduced costs, enhanced scalability, quicker time to release boost and more flexibility boost the adoption of this technology among the enterprises. In addition, Rise in need to eliminate server management and rapid growth of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing drives the growth of the market. However, issues associated with third-part APIs such as lock-in problems, security & compliance concerns and other architectural complexities hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, high growth of cloud-based services and rise in IoT-based devices are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global function as a service market is segmented based on user type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of user type, it is bifurcated into developer-centric and operator-centric. In terms of deployment model, the market is divided into hybrid cloud, public cloud and private cloud. Based on the organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the industry, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global function as a service market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in thefunction as a service industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global function as a service market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Tibco Software Inc.

– SAP SE,

– Infosys Limited

– Rogue Wave Software, Inc

– Dynatrace LLC

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Function-as-a-Service Market

Amazon Web Services (AWS):

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. AWS offers a wide range of cloud services, including computing power, storage, databases, analytics, networking, machine learning, and IoT. AWS has a significant presence in the Industrial Function-as-a-Service (IFaaS) market, providing solutions tailored to industrial customers’ needs, such as predictive maintenance, asset tracking, supply chain optimization, and industrial IoT applications.

Google LLC:

Google LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, including cloud computing, software, and hardware. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is Google’s suite of cloud computing services, offering computing, storage, and networking capabilities. Google Cloud has been increasingly focused on industrial applications and offers various services relevant to the IFaaS market, such as data analytics, machine learning, IoT, and industrial automation. Google’s advanced technologies, such as AI and data analytics, are leveraged to optimize industrial processes and improve operational efficiency.

Oracle Corporation:

Oracle Corporation is a multinational computer technology corporation known for its database software and enterprise software products. Oracle offers a comprehensive suite of cloud services under the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform, including computing, storage, networking, databases, and analytics. Oracle has been targeting the industrial sector with its cloud solutions, providing services aimed at optimizing manufacturing, supply chain management, and other industrial processes. Oracle’s strength lies in its robust database technology, which enables efficient data management and analytics for industrial applications, as well as its focus on providing end-to-end solutions tailored to specific industry needs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY USER TYPE

– Developer-Centric

– Operator-Centric

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small and medium enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Public Sector

– Retail & e-commerce

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

