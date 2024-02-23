Workforce Analytics Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | WorkForce Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, Tableau Software

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Workforce Analytics Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Workforce Analytics Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Workforce analytics comprises a set of tools which measure, characterize and organize sophisticated employee data. These tools are used to present detailed employee performance to provide a better understanding and assist in overall management. Workforce analytics uses statistical models and other techniques to analyze worker-related data, allowing leaders to improve the effectiveness of people-related decision-making and human resources strategy.

The increasing use of data for strategic workforce planning, need to reduce the long-term labor issues, rise in need to spot the talent gaps from performance data, to achieve competitive advantage, to ensure employee satisfaction & engagement are the major factors that drive the growth of the workforce analytics market. However, consolidating all the available data from different sources, lack of analysis skills, concerns associated with data privacy and compliance are expected to hinder the workforce analytics market growth. On the contrary, AI based workforce analytics solutions, availability of huge volume of (Human Resource) HR data and increase in number of data sources, use of machine learning & blockchain technologies with workforce analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The workforce analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the organization size workforce analytics market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail, IT & telecom, education, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Oracle Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Tableau Software Inc

– SAP SE

– Workday Inc

– ADP LLC

– Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

– Kronos Incorporated

– WorkForce Software, LLC

– Visier Inc

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Workforce Analytics Market:

IBM Corporation:

IBM Corporation is a global technology and consulting company that offers a wide range of products and services, including hardware, software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. In the industrial workforce analytics market, IBM provides solutions that leverage advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to help businesses optimize their workforce management strategies. IBM’s offerings include workforce planning, talent acquisition, employee performance management, learning and development, and workforce optimization solutions. With its deep expertise in data analytics and AI, IBM helps industrial organizations gain insights into their workforce dynamics, identify trends, forecast future workforce needs, and make data-driven decisions to enhance productivity and efficiency.

SAP SE:

SAP SE is a multinational software corporation based in Germany, known for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and other business software solutions. In the industrial workforce analytics market, SAP offers a suite of human capital management (HCM) solutions that enable organizations to analyze and optimize their workforce performance. SAP’s workforce analytics solutions provide capabilities for workforce planning, talent management, employee engagement, performance tracking, and workforce optimization. SAP’s workforce analytics solutions are integrated with its broader suite of ERP and business intelligence (BI) applications, allowing industrial organizations to leverage workforce data in the context of their overall business operations.

Cornerstone OnDemand:

Cornerstone OnDemand is a cloud-based talent management software company that specializes in providing learning, performance, and HR management solutions. In the industrial workforce analytics market, Cornerstone OnDemand offers workforce analytics tools that help organizations analyze and optimize their workforce performance and development. Cornerstone’s workforce analytics solutions provide insights into employee skills, performance, and career development, enabling industrial organizations to identify skill gaps, improve employee engagement, and align workforce strategies with business objectives. Cornerstone’s cloud-based platform allows for easy integration with other HR and business systems, enabling industrial organizations to leverage workforce data effectively for decision-making and strategic planning.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Retail & E-Commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Education

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The pandemic led to significant disruptions in universe supply chains and trade flows. Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures in various countries affected the production and movement of goods. This initially resulted in reduced demand for dry van containers, as many businesses scaled back operations.

As consumer demand shifted during the pandemic, certain types of cargo saw increased demand. Dry van containers were used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals, and groceries. At the same time, containerized shipments of non-essential items declined.

The pandemic exposed imbalances in the availability of dry van containers. Shipping disruptions, port congestion, and uneven trade flows led to shortages of containers in some regions while causing surpluses in others. This imbalance affected container pricing and availability.

The disruptions in universe trade, coupled with increased demand for essential goods, resulted in rising shipping costs. Freight rates soared, affecting the overall cost of containerized shipping and logistics.

The pandemic affected the maintenance and repair schedules for dry van containers. Lockdowns and travel restrictions hindered maintenance activities and inspections, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Companies and industries recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience in the face of future disruptions. This led to discussions and investments in strategies that may involve more robust container logistics, redundancy in supply chains, and digital solutions for better supply chain visibility.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including the use of digital platforms for container booking and tracking. E-commerce also surged, driving demand for containerized shipments of goods ordered online.

Governments implemented various regulations and safety measures in response to the pandemic, impacting shipping practices and container handling. This included health and safety protocols at ports and terminals, affecting container operations.

As COVID-19 vaccines were developed and distributed, dry van containers played a vital role in the transportation of vaccine doses and related supplies, highlighting their importance in universe health crises.

The pandemic prompted businesses to reevaluate their supply chain strategies, prioritize risk mitigation, and explore alternatives to ensure resilience against future disruptions. This may influence decisions related to container procurement, storage, and redundancy.

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2024-2032

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the universe market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing universe market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the universe market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing sepsis diagnostic market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the universe Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as universe market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

